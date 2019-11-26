I know you probably gave up on your cable subscription a while ago. With Netflix, Hulu, and new services like Disney+, who really needs (or can afford) cable TV? But I'm sure there's some stuff you miss. Live sports? Award shows? Maybe a 24-hour news channel for you masochists out there? Some things streaming services just can't replace. So grab a Mohu Leaf 30 indoor HDTV antenna on sale for $21.30. These antennae sell for around $31 usually and sometimes jump as high as $40. Today's drop is a brand new low price for one of Mohu's most popular devices.

Get the most out of that new 4K TV you're buying on Black Friday. With an over-the-air antenna like the Mohu Leaf you can pull in free HD broadcasts from 30 miles away, and it has actually been tested to work up to 40 miles away. You'll get the absolute most out of this the closer you live to an urban center, but you can use a reception map to see just how much you'll pick up in your area. The channels will vary, but whatever you pick up is yours forever. The options will include channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and more, and you'll be able to watch them in 1080p resolution.

The Mohu Leaf 30 is paper-thin and designed to be reversible. Use the white or the black side depending on which one fits in with your decor more. The point is you don't have to point it like you did with old-school rabbit ears. With the 10-foot coaxial cable you'll be able to stretch the antenna from your TV to a window, too, to get direct and clear reception.

Mohu covers the antenna with a one-year warranty. Users give it 3.9 stars out of 5 based on 1,141 reviews.

