The GoPro Karma Grip is the perfect accessory for anyone who wants to use a GoPro action camera on the go. It comes with a harness that will fit the Hero 5, Hero 6, and Hero 7 versions of the action camera. Right now it's down to $99.99 through GoPro, which is an insane low price. The last time we saw the Grip go on sale was way back in February and that was a drop to $200 on Amazon, where it is now sold out. The Grip used to sell for around $250 or more, and we have never seen it hit $100 before.

Great price GoPro Karma Grip for Hero 5, Hero 6, and Hero 7 Works with Hero5, Hero6, or Hero7 Black GoPro action cameras. Get shake-free video on your GoPro. Includes the karma harness, but if you use Hero4, you'll need to buy the harness separately. Recharge up to 70% faster, too. $99.99 $250.00 $150 off See at GoPro

Unfortunately, the Karma Grip will not work with GoPro's newest Hero8, but that probably also helps explain the price drop. The Grip has most likely been discontinued at this point given it doesn't work with the newer generation of action cam, and chances are we won't see a deal like this again. It does work with 5, 6, and 7. It even comes with the karma harness necessary for those action cameras. If you're using the Hero4 Black or Silver, you'll need the Karma Harness that's sold separately to use it. That's not really a big deal though because you can find it for just $7 on Amazon. That's crazy cheap considering it used to sell as high as $30 or more. So you're still saving a ton of money even with the extra cost added on.

The Karma Grip helps you capture super smooth footage with your camera. With the camera attached, you'll get stabilized shots and cinema-quality video. Plus you'll be able to get all the body and handheld perspectives an action camera helps you achieve. There are built-in camera controls directly on the Grip, too, so you can power it on and off, change modes, start and stop, and more.