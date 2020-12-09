In a little less than 2 weeks since Samsung began the worldwide rollout of the Android 11-powered One UI 3.0 update, Canadian Samsung Galaxy S20 users should also start getting their first taste of Android 11.

An update to Telus' software update schedule shows the carrier plans to roll out the One UI 3.0 update for Galaxy S20 users on December 15 — and if history is any indicator, Bell and Rogers should follow suit soon after.

Alongside the Android 11 goodies you'd expect — ranging from the new chat bubbles to improved privacy and permissions controls — One UI 3.0 also has some of Samsung's own special sauce mixed in, with a bevy of additions across the board. These include improved camera performance, a slate of new Bixby Routines, DeX improvements, and more.

When the promised day does come around, you can manually check for the update by heading to the phone's Setting and then Software update > Download and install.