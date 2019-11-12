Best Answer: Yes, you will be able to access Disney+ on your iPhone (iOS) and iPad (iPadOS). Additionally, you will be able to get Disney+ on your Apple TV with tvOS. There are plenty of other devices that Disney+ will be available on, too, like Android and Amazon.
It's all about Disney: Disney+ (From $7/month at DisneyPlus)
So I can use either my iPhone or iPad for Disney+?
That's correct. Disney+ should be available as an app on the App Store, and it will work on both your iPhone and iPad.
Additionally, it is also accessible via the Apple TV and tvOS, as well as Mac through a desktop web browser. No matter what Apple device you are using, you'll be able to get Disney+.
What if I don't use an Apple device?
Don't worry! Disney+ will be available on a plethora of platforms and devices on launch.
The list of current devices are:
- Android mobile devices
- Android TV
- Apple TV (tvOS)
- iPhone (iOS)
- iPad (iPadOS)
- Chromecast
- Desktop web browsers (PC, Mac, Linux)
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
- Roku streaming devices
- Roku TV
- Amazon Fire TV devices
- Amazon Fire tablets
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is the streaming service from entertainment giant, Disney. It includes most of the original Disney classic movies and TV series, as well as offerings from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Fox, and National Geographic.
In addition to the existing content for all of these, there are exclusives that you won't find on any other streaming service. These include Marvel originals, like Loki, Wanda Vision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and a new show with Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Existing Disney content on other streaming services has already been or will be pulled in the near future to get Disney+ up and running.
How much will Disney+ cost me?
Disney+ will cost $7 a month, or $70 a year. However, those who are looking to save and would also like access to Hulu (with ads) and ESPN can get a bundle for all three that costs $13 a month.
When will Disney+ be available?
Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. It'll release on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand, and on March 31, 2020 in the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Ireland.
All Disney, all the time
Disney+
Your Disney fix
Disney+ will have all of your classic Disney favorites, along with some brand new exclusives from Marvel and Star Wars that won't be available anywhere else. With all of this content, the price is very reasonable.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which 4K TV should you get to enjoy your new Disney+ subscription?
Disney+ is here and we have found some of the best 4K TVs that you should consider if you want to get the best playback quality with your new Disney+ subscription.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!
Up your camera game with these apps for Android
Shooting with your Android camera is usually great, but third-party apps can pack a punch in places you didn’t even know you needed!