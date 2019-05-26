Best answer: Yes, the Oculus Quest can be used while charging thanks to the extended charging cable provided with the headset.

Why can I run the Quest while charging?

It is definitely alright to use your Oculus Quest while it charges. Of course, it will likely charge slower while you do so. This is not recommended for the Oculus Go, because the Go only has a passive cooling solution (the front is a giant heatsink).

In the Quest's case, there is a fan cooling system, so it will not overheat if you play with it while charging. In fact, the extended charging cable provided with the Quest is designed to let you easily play with it plugged in.

Best charging methods

There are two options to charge your Quest while playing. The first, and cheapest, since it uses equipment you will already have, is to use the included charging cable and wall wart. This will essentially give you a VR setup similar to regular PC VR, in that you will have to manage a cable draped along your floor while you play. The main consideration here is to not lose track of the cable, or you may trip or damage your cable.

A more elegant solution is to use a power bank. You can carry this around in your pocket and just run a cable to your headset. That way, your cable will not stretch across the floor, and you will more-or-less have the same wireless VR experience. There are plenty of options when purchasing a power bank, though. Either method will keep your Oculus Quest charged and ready to play. Play on!