Best answer: Yes, but only on the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3. Since the Galaxy Watch Active 2 used 20mm, and so does the new 41mm Galaxy Watch 3, you can use the same standard watch bands.

Will you be able to use Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands on the new Galaxy Watch 3?

When you buy something, you want to be sure it's right for you. This not only applies to your budget or lifestyle but also your personal style. Thankfully there are a lot of aftermarket ways to customize things these days. From custom vinyl wraps and fabrication to 3D printing or the tried and true option — paint. The same can be said for your smartwatch too. However, you don't have to go that far to change up the look of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. A simple change of the watch band can go a long way toward achieving the desired look.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a very popular smartwatch with some great watch bands. Whether it was an original band from that watch or one that's available for it, you may want to use the band for your new Galaxy Watch 3. Thankfully, the original Galaxy Watch Active 2 uses a standard watch band with a 20mm size, so it works with a lot of other watches.