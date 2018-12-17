Best answer: A phone that's locked to T-Mobile will not work on Mint Mobile. T-Mobile will unlock your locked phone free of charge if you meet its requirements, or alternatively, you can buy a new, already unlocked phone that won't break the bank.

Mint Mobile does not work with locked phones

If you're thinking about joining Mint Mobile and already have a phone you'd like to use with the service, it's important to note that it must be unlocked in order to work.

What exactly does that mean?

Let's say you have a phone that you bought from T-Mobile. That phone is locked to the carrier and, therefore, cannot be used with a competing network.

If you bought an unlocked phone from a store like Amazon or Best Buy, you're in the clear.

T-Mobile will unlock your device free of charge

Most carriers provide unlocking services for customers that want to take their devices elsewhere, and T-Mobile is not an exception.

To unlock a T-Mobile phone, all you need to do is get in touch with the company and let a customer support agent know that you'd like to unlock your phone.

T-Mobile has a list of requirements you must meet in order to unlock your device, and you can read through all of them right here. Assuming you're eligible for the unlock service, T-Mobile will send an unlock code to you completely free within two business days.

You can also just buy a new phone

Should you not meet all of T-Mobile's requirements, you can also just purchase a new phone to use on Mint Mobile. Most unlocked phones should work just fine, and we have a couple options below that we recommend checking out if you decide to go this route.