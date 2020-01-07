If you have a modern Android phone, you can use the Galaxy Watch or Watch Active

In the past, Samsung locked its wearables to the Samsung experience. You needed to have a fairly new Samsung phone to use its watches and fitness bands. The biggest reason for this was integration. Samsung had special software on its phones that only works when you have a Samsung account. It's a lot of work to guarantee every phone would have the ability to run the additional Samsung apps without running into other problems. Instead of supporting the entire Android ecosystem, it was easier for Samsung to support only its own products. Since Samsung is the top Android manufacturer in the world, there was a good chance most of the people buying these wearables already had a Samsung phone.

The Galaxy Watch, however, is a continuation of some forward progress in Samsung's support of more than just itself. During the watch's announcement, Samsung made it clear there was support for more than just Samsung phones. On its website, a terribly incomplete list of supported devices exists to show you it works with more than just Samsung phones but it's definitely lacking. For example, Samsung lists the Moto G4 Play and Moto G5 Plus, but none of the more capable Moto Z phones, which all work just fine with the Watch in our testing. The devices on this list are also compatible with the Galaxy Watch Active.

How can you be totally sure your phone works with the Galaxy Watch or Watch Active if it's not on this list? As a general rule, if your phone was released within the last two years you have nothing to worry about. If your phone is a little bit older, it may be worth checking our Forums to see if someone else has tried using that combination before making a purchase.

How do the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active pair with non-Samsung phones?