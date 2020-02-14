One of the best reasons to get a Pixel is the exclusive features Google rolls out to its phones. Automatic Call Screen is a perfect example of one of those features. It was added back in December 2019 with Google's first Pixel feature drop and made it possible for Google Assistant to automatically screen phone calls from unknown callers. Initially, this was exclusive to Pixel 4 phones, however, Google recently rolled it out more widely, and now all Pixel phones are supported.

Not only was this fantastic for saving you from countless robocalls, but Google also added the ability to record screened calls. Previously, it would only save a transcript, but now you'd have the option to actually go back and listen to the screened calls at a later date.

Unfortunately, some users are now reporting that the option to save Call Screen audio has disappeared. Android Police reports that the feature is currently absent on "all the Pixel 4s we have immediate access to, as well as a Pixel 3 that got Call Screen in the recent rollout."