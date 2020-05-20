The Rachio 3e 8-zone smart Wi-Fi sprinkler controller is down to $129.99 at Best Buy. You can also find this $20 available at other retailers like Home Depot and even through Best Buy's eBay store. The drop is one of the only discounts we've seen on this version of Rachio's smart sprinkler controller, which is already designed to be a budget version in the first place. The regular Rachio 3 sells for $190 at most places like Best Buy, so the 3e is a decent discount even without today's $20 price drop.

The entire point of the Rachio system is to give you a simple and easy way to control your sprinklers. It's a system that's smart enough it can actually save you money in the long run, and it does that without ruining your lawn in the process.

The Rachio 3e can avoid watering your lawn when it doesn't need it. The Weather Intelligence technology skips unnecessary waterings when it detects rain, wind, freeze, and more. You can even create a smart schedule based on your mix of soil, the plant types, and the sun exposure. This will give you the perfect amount of watering without overdoing it or leaving your lawn thirsty for more.

You can control the Rachio 3e from anywhere, too, when you download the free app and connect the controller to your network. Use the app to run your sprinklers, view the schedule, and observe your estimated outdoor water use.

On top of all of this, it's a very easy device to set up as well. It takes less than 30 minutes to install and doesn't require any special tools. It's also compatible with pretty much any sprinkler system and can adapt to your lawn.

The Rachio 3e works with smart homes like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It can also work with other platforms like Nest.

The difference between the 3e and the regular Rachio is a a few features you won't have access to. Those advanced features include the upgraded Weather Intelligence Plus, Flex Daily Schedules, the Yard Map feature, Apple HomeKit integration, future premium software features, and wireless integration like a LoRa Radio.