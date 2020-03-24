If you're now working from home for the foreseeable future and generally trying to keep yourself entertained without leaving the house during this coronavirus pandemic, you may well find yourself in the market for a VPN.

You might need a VPN to ensure a private connection while working on confidential work matters or to simply access content that is otherwise locked in certain geographic regions. Regardless of your use case, the current offer on ZenMate VPN is worth checking out. Right now, you can get 18 months of the service for just under $40. That drops its relative monthly cost down to only $2.22. At this price, it's one of the most affordable VPN services on the market but the deal won't last forever.

Privacy first ZenMate VPN This discounted 18-month VPN plan protects your data online. ZenMate gives you one-click ease-of-use, a speedy connection, and 24/7 support with apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chrome and more. You can use it on all of your devices at once. $39.96 $197.82 $158 off See at ZenMate

VPNs are going mainstream these days for obvious and good reasons. A VPN helps to keep your private information private by anonymizing and encrypting data as it is transported across the internet. They are particularly useful if you bank or shop online or if you're completing work that should remain private. Though you might not be out and about right now, your VPN is also extremely handy when using public Wi-Fi connections like at a coffee shop or airport.

VPNs can also help you bypass geographical content restrictions which makes it easy to keep up with the local news back home or in a different location as well as allowing you to watch Studio Ghibli on Netflix or stream Little Fires Everywhere even if you can't access Hulu where you are.

ZenMate has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more so you can have it installed on all your devices. ZenMate VPN now allows for an unlimited number of devices to be running ZenMate simultaneously, removing the old 5-device limit. It's easy to turn on and off or switch servers and locations, and there are even extensions for Chrome and other browsers for one-click ease-of-use. Plus, there's 24/7 support if you need it. ZenMate has 3,600 servers in 74 countries, best-in-class security and encryption, and a speedy connection regardless of which server you connect to.

If the 18-month commitment to ZenMate gives you pause, you can go for the 6-month plan and still save 50%. Either way, you'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free.