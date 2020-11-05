There are lots of VPN options available and picking the right one can be a bit difficult. Thankfully, with many Black Friday VPN deals now starting to appear, the financial risk with deciding on your next VPN subscription is much lower. One such deal that just launched is at StrongVPN. It is currently offering a huge 50% discount on your first year which drops your monthly cost down to just $2.91 making it one of the most affordable options available right now.

Stay safe out there StrongVPN Protect yourself with a VPN subscription at just $3 a month with this half-price deal. 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage is also included free. The discount is only available this month. $3 per month See at StrongVPN

Billed upfront at $34.99, you're saving 50% compared to the regular price of an annual subscription to StrongVPN and even more when you consider the $10 month-to-month cost. The deal also includes 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage which is always nice to have.

StrongVPN is compatible with quite a range of devices, including iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Fire TV Sticks, and more. The subscription gets you access to over 950 servers in 30 different countries and 59 cities, and there are 59,500 VPN IPs. You can run up to 12 simultaneous connections which is more than many competing services, and each one will have access to the "best available location" feature to ensure you get the best speeds. There are no speed limits or logging from StrongVPN, so your data is your data, and no one else's. That includes if you're on a public Wi-Fi network.

StrongVPN includes a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can actually try it out for a month and see if it works for you. If not, you can get a refund so there's no risk with signing up. If StrongVPN isn't quite the right option for you, be sure to peep our list of the best VPN services for our top picks.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.