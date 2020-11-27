Keeping your home clean becomes so much easier when you have the right tools to help with the task, and above all, a good vacuum cleaner is essential. Luckily, it's Black Friday which means there are tons of Black Friday deals to help you save some cash on your purchases this weekend; that includes a bevy of vacuum cleaner deals.

While we've seen many offers going live in advance of Black Friday, the latest deals on two of Shark's most versatile vacuum cleaners are here for just one day only. Right now you can choose between the Shark LA322 Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $119.99 or go with the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum on sale for $319.99. Either way you'll be snagging one heck of a deal.

The Shark LA322 Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner looks like a traditional vacuum cleaner but it's a lot more versatile than most. It's a lift-away model that lets you clean stairs, furniture, and hard-to-reach places more easily by removing the detachable pod so you can carry it around with you. It also features advanced swivel steering for better maneuvering, while powerful integrated LED headlights can illuminate any hidden debris. It even comes with a five-year warranty.

Meanwhile, if you'd rather sit back and let your vacuum do all the work for you, it's time to invest in a smart robot vacuum like the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum. Today's deal saves you $280 off its regular price and marks the best deal we've ever seen on this model. This robotic vacuum is unlike many others; not only can it clean your floors by itself but it will even empty its dustbin when it's full. It recharges itself, too, meaning you don't need to worry about coming home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor.