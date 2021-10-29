There are more than a few of us here at Android Central looking to upgrade our headphones soon. Thankfully, the Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are gearing up to provide a chunky discount on that high MSRP over the next few weeks, possibly even before the big day itself.

Priced at $350/£350 before discounts, they're certainly a premium piece of kit. But given the exceptional audio quality and improved noise-canceling, they really are a pair of headphones you'll adore for years. We use them for commuting, working, and casual use in-between. They're that comfortable, and the 30-hour battery life won't have you irritably reaching for a recharge in the middle of a workday. Even the best wireless earbuds continue to disappoint with their batteries compared to the best wireless headphones. That, and a fully-realized soundscape with zero compromises. So yes, we like them a lot, as you can see with our detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

At the time of writing, prices in the US seem to have gone back up to full price at most stores. We've regularly seen them knocked down to $278 regularly over the last 12 months, though. Plus, just a few weeks ago, Amazon had a frankly bonkers $248 Sony WH-1000XM4 deal. That all-time low might not be back for Black Friday, especially as demand will see these babies sell loads ahead of Christmas, but we certainly think you should avoid paying anything more than $278, given that price is never far away.

Most retailers offer the XM4 headphones in black, silver (more like off-white, to be honest), and a lovely new blue color. Check out today's best prices automatically pulled in from the best retailers below — and hold out for a discount if you don't see one yet!

When are the Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals?

Black Friday 2021 officially takes place on Friday, November 26 this year. But if you've got your heart set on a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (and why wouldn't you?), then we'd be keeping your eye out much sooner. We're not talking about while you're dozing off laden with turkey on Thanksgiving, but throughout November and from Monday, Nov. 22 on, especially since most retailers have a 'Black Friday week' nowadays.

If you see the $278 price tag come along, that's a great Sony WH-1000XM4 deal, albeit one we regularly see throughout the year. $248 was spotted not long ago, so that's you're all-time low benchmark if you insist on never paying more than the cheapest ever price — as deal lovers, we totally get that. MSRP is for normies.

Where will the best Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals be?

It would seem that Sony unleashes similar discounts at multiple retailers whenever the Sony WH-1000XM4 deals go live. If you just miss it at one store, chances are you'll be able to get it at one of the others below. Look out for any bundled extras, though, such as portable chargers. You get a nice carry case for the headphones as standard anyway, so don't be swayed by bundles with an extra one.