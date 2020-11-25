A smart doorbell is the perfect addition to any smart home, or indeed a great way to start building one. Black Friday is a great time to get started, and some of the best Black Friday Smart Home deals are already available. That includes this little roundup of Ring's 2020 video doorbells, now retailing for as little as $70 on Amazon.

The 2020 Ring Video Doorbell is the second iteration of the product, stealing lots of features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3. That includes 1080p video for crispy viewing of whoever happens to be at your front door, improved audio quality, better motion detection, improved privacy, and new security features. Now with the Ring Doorbell, you can use Privacy Zones to block out bits of the video you don't want to be recorded. It also has Near Zones to stop false notifications from things like traffic driving past your house or an insect on the camera lens.

Made by Amazon, it works well with Alexa, and you can use the virtual assistant to answer the door and talk to your visitor, or even see a live view of the feed on an Echo device with a display.