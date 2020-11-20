Streaming media boxes seem like they're from a bygone era with all of the sticks and dongles that we now have, but they still exist, and they're better than ever. The Roku Ultra not only delivers 4K video with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but its remote comes with a headphone jack and high-quality earbuds so you can listen without disturbing others around you. Plus, you can stream audio from your phone to your TV.