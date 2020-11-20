We're living in a golden age of home entertainment thanks to smart speakers and streaming media players. Since we're all pretty much cooped up during this pandemic, it seems like as good a time as any to upgrade our TV setup, and thanks to these great Black Friday deals on the best Roku streaming devices, we can do that for cheaper than ever.
From streaming sticks to speaker bars to all-in-one smart TVs, there are plenty of great deals to be had on Roku devices during Black Friday. We've rounded up some of our favorite Roku deals that you can get right now, with prices starting as low as $25.
Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player | $5 off
This entry-level HD Roku streamer is perfect for spare bedrooms, dorms, or vacation getaways, but it also performs admirably in your living room. It makes a great gift, especially for those who may be new to the streaming life.
Roku Premiere | $15 off
If you want a step up from the Express, the Premier is the way to go. It can handle HD, HDR, and 4K video, and it comes with the fabulous full Roku remote experience. That means you get channel and shortcut buttons to jump right into your favorite services like Netflix or Disney+.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $20 off
Even if your main TV is across the house from your router, the Streamin Stick+ will be able to grab that signal and hold on. It plays 4K video without missing a beat, and it even comes with three months of free Apple TV+ service. The remote that comes with this Roku has a voice search button as well as CEC controls to control your TV.
Roku Ultra | $30 off
Streaming media boxes seem like they're from a bygone era with all of the sticks and dongles that we now have, but they still exist, and they're better than ever. The Roku Ultra not only delivers 4K video with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but its remote comes with a headphone jack and high-quality earbuds so you can listen without disturbing others around you. Plus, you can stream audio from your phone to your TV.
Roku Streambar | $30 off
With TVs getting thinner and thinner, there just isn't as much room for quality speakers, and the audio inevitably suffers. Enter soundbars and specifically smart soundbars that can stream multimedia content through your TV like the Roku Streambar. Not only will your videos sound amazing with this device, but you can stream content from iPhones thanks to Apple AirPlay integration.
