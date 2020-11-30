Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is just beginning, and one of the best deals there is one you won't be able to find anywhere else today. We've seen tons of Cyber Monday deals already but this is definitely one of our favorites so far. Right now Best Buy has the Hisense 85-inch H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV on sale for $999.99, saving you $700 off its regular price of $1,699.99.

This is a Best Buy-exclusive TV, which also means it's a Best Buy exclusive deal you won't find anywhere else. You can also score the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99 at $400 off its regular price.

Don't Wait Hisense 85-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (H6510G Series) Best Buy has an exclusive deal on this Hisense 85-inch H6510G Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV for Cyber Monday. Right now you can save $700 off its regular price, though the deal's only good through the end of the day. $999.99 $1699.99 $700 off See at Best Buy

Just two months ago, we reviewed this Hisense H65 Series Android TV and called it "almost perfect" in part due to its excellent 4K picture quality, Android TV built-in, ultra-slim bezels, and support for HDR and Dolby Vision, leaving it with a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The full review dives into its specifications and our thoughts on how it all comes together if you're hoping to find more information before making the purchase.

This Hisense TV has a ton of excellent features that help make life a little more convenient for you. For example, it has Bluetooth. That expands your entertainment options tremendously. You can connect the TV to Bluetooth audio through speakers or a sound bar, or you can enable your own private listening by using Bluetooth earbuds. Other features include 120 motion rate for fast-moving action and high-intensity gameplay, an LED panel for rich colors, and DTS Virtual:X to help create a virtual surround sound system in your living room.

The TV also has Google Assistant built right in. Talk to Google and control your entire smart home from the couch. Check on the kids or see who's at the door by viewing smart cameras attached to your network right on the screen. Search for your favorite shows using your voice. Order a pizza or check out sports scores without pulling out your phone.

You can also use the Android TV smart platform to binge all your favorite content. Get access to Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and other video platforms. You can also stream music through Spotify, Pandora, and others. You'll find live sports, news, and more. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and a USB input.

For more affordable Android TV options, be sure to check out this guide to the best Android TVs on a budget.