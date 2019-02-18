There are a plethora of wireless security cameras on the market to choose from, and the task can be a bit daunting. Things get messier when you're trying to find a security camera with specific features, such as being wireless and including 2-way audio capabilities. Luckily, we've done the hard work and compiled a list of the best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio.
Best of the best
Arlo Pro 2
The Arlo Pro 2 is arguably one of the best wireless security systems available today. Although the price may drive some away, the pros far outweigh the cons, and 2-way audio helps to keep you covered with Arlo's other products.
Indoor or Outdoor
Logitech Circle 2
It's no secret that Logitech has its hands in just about every corner of the technology market. The company also dabbles in the security market with the Circle 2 Wireless Camera. This works with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, while featuring a wide-angle 180-degree camera, that 2-way audio, and much more.
Quick and Easy
Ring Spotlight Cam
Ring smart home products are extremely easy to install and set up, and that sentiment rings true with the Spotlight Cam. This camera sports LEDs on either side of the camera, along with the ability to hear and speak with people from your mobile device.
Ultimate Security
Nest Cam IQ Indoor
Nest's Cam IQ lineup of security cameras are absolutely incredible, with a great picture and tons of features. The IQ Indoor also includes Google Assistant built-in and you can use these to talk with somebody on another floor or outside if need be.
SD storage
Reolink Argus 2
In addition to being fully wireless and IP65 weatherproof, the Reolink Argus 2 also includes the option for recording directly to an SD card along with 2-way audio. This can be used with the free Reolink app to communicate with anyone on your property within view of the camera.
Save some money
EZVIZ ezGuard 1080p
You may be skeptical of the EZVIZ ezGuard 1080p smart camera, but this wireless security camera provides all of the features you need on a budget. These features include remote activation of your alarm system, 2-way audio, and IP66 weatherproofing.
As you can see there quite a few great options, but the choice really comes down to the ecosystem that you are already in and how much you want to spend. If that's Ring, then you might want to look at the Spotlight Cam, but if you want a standalone camera, then the Logitech Circle 2 may be for you. Then again, if you are just getting started, then it's tough to argue against the Arlo Pro 2 system. There's really something for every use case when it comes to finding the "perfect" security camera with 2-way audio.
