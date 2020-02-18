Best Wireless Headphones for Samsung Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020

The Galaxy S20 includes exciting new additions like a 120Hz screen, but it misses out on one important feature: the 3.5mm jack. Samsung is the latest brand to ditch the analog jack, and that means you'll have to use Bluetooth headphones to listen to music on your S20. The obvious choice is Sony's WH-1000XM3 for its superlative sound quality combined by excellent noise isolation.

A year after their launch, the WH-1000XM3 continue to be the headphones to beat. Sony nailed the basics, and the lightweight design allows you to wear the headphones all day without any discomfort. You get plush ear pads, intuitive controls on the right earcup, and the ability to connect to Google Assistant and Alexa. There's also 30 hours of battery life, fast charging over USB-C, and a fold-down design for easy portability. A lot of what makes the WH-1000XM3 great is the dedicated QN1 processor that Sony included, which does an incredible job with noise isolation. The result is that the WH-1000XM3 are in a class of their own when it comes to active noise cancelation. If you're a frequent traveler or are looking for headphones to block out ambient sounds during your commute, the WH-1000XM3 should be at the top of your list. They are costly at nearly $300, but you're getting great value for your money here. Pros: Exquisite sound quality

Unmatched active noise cancellation

Great for all-day use

Lasts 30 hours

Charges over USB-C Cons: Costly

Poor call quality

Best Overall Sony WH-1000XM3 Still the headphones to beat in 2020 The Sony WH-1000XM3 offer an incredible combination of sound quality and noise isolation. $298 at Amazon

Best True Wireless Pick: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

If you don't want over-ear headphones and are looking for a true wireless option, the Galaxy Buds+ are the obvious pick. Samsung overhauled the earbuds' sound profile, adding a secondary driver in each earbud to deliver much better sound quality. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, three microphones, and fast pairing. Another area that saw a massive change is battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ feature an 85mAh battery, and they manage to deliver 11 hours of battery life between charges, nearly double that of their predecessor. You also get wireless charging over the Qi standard, and the case has enough power to provide an additional 22 hours' worth of music playback. Pros: Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Qi wireless charging/fast charging

Excellent battery life

Decent sound Cons: Limited bass

Finicky controls

Best True Wireless Pick Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Same design, much better sound The Galaxy Buds+ deliver much better sound and a larger battery than their predecessor. $150 at Amazon

Best Value: TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones

TaoTronics makes some of the best sub-$100 headphones you can buy, and this particular option stands out in a lot of ways. First up, you get active noise cancelation, which in itself is a big deal since it's usually reserved for more expensive headphones. Combine that with a great sound profile with a bass-heavy sound signature and a fold-flat design, and the headphones become that much more exciting. But the biggest reason to get these is the battery life. These headphones last well over 40 hours from a full charge and you also get a carrying case. The overall value here is incredible. Pros: 40 hours of music playback

Bass-heavy sound

ANC toggle

Portable design

Fast pairing Cons: Plain design

No fast charging

Micro-USB charging

Best Value TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones The best value you'll find in this segment TaoTronics' latest headphones come with active noise cancellation and last over 40 hours from a full charge. $40 at Amazon

Best For Commutes: Jabra Elite 85h

The Elite 85h is a great option if you're in the market for headphones that have active noise cancelation and a lightweight design. The water-resistant nano coating makes them ideal for the rigors of a daily commute, and the fold-flat design means they're portable. They're protected against sweat and dust, and should hold up under light rain just fine. However, the best part about the Elite 85h is that they automatically enable ANC once they detect a lot of ambient noise in your surroundings. The fact that you don't have to manually toggle it on makes the headphones that much more enticing. Another key point is that these headphones last 36 hours on a full charge, and come with fast charging that delivers five hours of music playback after just 15 minutes. Pros: Water-resistant coating

Incredible sound quality

Lightweight design

Bluetooth 5.0

Fast charging Cons: No AptX

Mushy controls

Best For Commutes Jabra Elite 85h Power up your commutes The Elite 85h combine a lightweight design with incredible noise isolation, sweatproof nano coating, and over 36 hours of battery. $187 at Amazon

Best On A Budget: Aukey Latitude EP-B40

Aukey is another brand that caters to the budget category, and the Latitude EP-B40 continues to be a great option if you want Bluetooth headphones for under $50. You're getting a lot for a little here: The neckbuds have an IPX4 rating that makes them ideal for workouts, and you also get the AptX codec. The neckbuds have magnets at the end of each earbud, and they hook together around your neck when not in use. There' are also in-line controls for music playback and volume, and they have a fin-style design that ensures you get a secure fit. Where Aukey cuts corners is in the Bluetooth, which uses an older standard. It all should work just fine for most people. Pros: IPX4 rating

AptX codec

Lightweight design

Snug fit for workouts Cons: Micro-USB charging

Bluetooth 4.1

Best On A Budget Aukey Latitude EP-B40 Just throw 'em in your bag. The Latitude have IPX4 water resistance, high-fidelity AptX codecs, form-fitting earbuds, and 8-hour playback. $30 at Amazon

More For Less: Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

Plantronics has managed to carve out a name for itself in recent years by offering a similar feature-set as the likes of Sony and Bose, but at a much more affordable price point. The BackBeat 2 Pro illustrate this point perfectly. They deliver great sound quality and last for 24 hours between charges, and you get excellent active noise cancelation that minimizes ambient noise in your surroundings. There isn't a downside here, and the fact that you can get your hands on the BackBeat 2 Pro for around $150 makes them a fantastic choice. You also get a carrying case, and the Bluetooth range on offer here is incredible. There are a few trade-offs, like Micro-USB charging, and the design is a bit bulky, but overall you're getting excellent value for your money here. Pros: Outstanding sound quality

ANC that works

24 hours of music playback

Portable design Cons: Bulky

Mushy controls

Micro-USB charging

More For Less Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 Great audio quality, low price. The BackBeat 2 Pro delivers a similar sound quality and features as high-end headphones but at half the retail price. $150 at Amazon