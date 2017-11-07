What are the best wireless headphones for the Google Pixel 2?

The Google Pixel 2 is a great phone, but you're going to need a quality pair of Bluetooth headphones thanks to the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Fortunately, there are a plethora of options to choose from, from "Made for Google" options like the Pixel Buds to tried and tested classics. We've tried to round out a list that offers a good variety of styles and price points, so you should be able to find the right pair for your needs.

Google Pixel Buds

Google unveiled its own wireless headphones alongside its new Pixel phones, and the Pixel Buds look like a compelling option for anyone in need of a fresh new pair of Bluetooth headphones — with advanced smarts built in!

Arguably the biggest feature you get by pairing the Pixel Buds with a Pixel 2 is the ability to trigger the Google Assistant with a quick tap and also use Google's impressive language translation technology to translate up to 40 supported languages into English nearly instantaneously. This feature is only available for Pixel phones and as such make them a really intriguing option — especially if you love to travel to far-off lands where that live translation feature could come in extremely handy.

Google sure would sure be happy if you bought them when they go on sale. You can join the waiting list on the Google Store so you're notified immediately when they are available for purchase.

Bose QuietComfort 35

When it comes to over-ear noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35s are basically the gold standard. The Bose brand is synonymous with high-quality audio products and the QC 35s are a great example of their craftsmanship.

Featuring some of the best noise cancellation you'll find, these are ideal options for your noisy commute or for frequent travelers who want to cut out the sound of the airplane engines. Cutting out that distracting noise is important and with 20 hours of battery life, you can wear them comfortably for hours without worrying about these dying on you.

Sure, these puppies will set you back $429, but you absolutely get your money's worth. They've been reviewed well by most people who've tried them, including AC's own Phil Nickinson, who called them nearly perfect. If noise cancellation and comfort are your biggest factors when buying headphones, you gotta consider Bose.

Jabra Move Wireless

Not looking to break the bank on headphones? You'll want to consider the Jabra Move Wireless on-ear headphones. They're lightweight and durable with a headband made of stainless steel and dirt-resistant fabric on the ear cups. You get up to 8 hours of music playback and 12 days of standby time on a single charge.

These headphones were selected by the Wirecutter as the best wireless Bluetooth headphones you can buy after testing 115 headphones. They say the sound quality and comfortable fit belies the lower price, so if you're looking for Bluetooth headphones that sound great at a great price, pick up a pair for as low as $67 for the black pair or up to $95 for red.

Libratone Q Adapt

These on-ear headphones from Libratone are featured in the Google Store as a "Made for Google" certified accessory. They've got a great look to them and feature adjustable noise cancellation, a touch interface for controlling playback and volume, and a built-in microphone for taking calls.

While the Pixel 2 did away with the headphone jack, there's a good chance that you still own several products that use them, so Libratone has included an optional 3.5mm cable for those times when you'd prefer a wired connection.

There's an older model of these headphones available on Amazon for $200, but we've been told that the newer, "Made for Google" version that supports Fast Pairing and Google Assistant are currently exclusively available through the Google Store.

Bowers & Wilkins PX

If you've got money to burn on your Bluetooth cans, you may be interested in the Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless headphones. B&W is a trusted name in audio equipment and its latest wireless headphones have been earning rave reviews.

The main attraction here is the outstanding noise-canceling and sound quality, making these an ideal choice for any audiophiles living that big city lifestyle. They're also quite adaptable, supporting both 3.5 mm and USB-C wired connections.

AC's own Tom Westrick picked up a pair of his own recently and praised them for their comfort and sound quality, which he says are better than any other pair of headphones he's tried — and for a price of $400, you'd definitely expect a premium experience.

Sony H.ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony's wireless over-ear headphones are jam-packed with features such as noise-canceling, NFC connectivity, and a handy carrying case for traveling. They're wireless with Bluetooth 4.1 technology, but also include a 3.5mm cable with inline volume controls. They have digital noise-canceling that adapts to your surroundings to cut out unwanted sound and deliver high-resolution audio to your ears.

They've got a sleek and comfortable design that you can wear for hours, and you can expect up to 20 hours of playback time on a battery charge. If they die, you've got a wired connection available, so make sure you got your headphone adapter with you.

You save a bit of cash by buying used on Amazon for $250, or you can get a new pair starting at $380.

Jaybird X3 Sport

Jaybird has been making quality headphones for quite some time and the Jaybird X3s are no exception.

You can get a full week of workouts on a single charge and a quick 15 minutes of charging will get you a full hour at least. If you rely on your tunes to get you through a workout, check out the Jaybird X3 wireless earbuds and enjoy.

These headphones come in Blackout or Sparta (white) colors, and they're sweat- and rain-proof, so you can pour your heart and soul into every workout without worrying about frying them. Pricing starts around $100.

What have you tried?

What are your favorite wireless headphones that you've tried? Any thoughts on the options we've listed here? Let us know in the comments!