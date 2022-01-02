Best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022
Looking for the best wireless earbuds to pair with your Galaxy S21? You've come to the right place. The Galaxy Buds Pro launched alongside the S21 series, and they complement the phone perfectly. Of course, you'll also find plenty of options for any budget or style, so let's take a look at some of the best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S21.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 - True Wireless Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 have a new design that makes them great to wear throughout the day. They nail the basics: You get active noise cancelation, sublime audio quality with powerful bass, and IPX2 water resistance. You can even switch between devices effortlessly, and they last over seven hours on a full charge.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Bluetooth Earbuds
With the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung is taking things to a new level. The earbuds offer active noise cancelation on par with the best that Sony and Bose deliver, and you get a secure fit with excellent sound quality, wireless charging, IPX7 resistance. These buds also last eight hours on a full charge.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds Live launched with the Note 20 series, and they continue to be a solid alternative, particularly at the discounted price. They have active noise cancelation, a unique design that provides a tight fit, and outstanding sound. The Galaxy Buds Live also last eight hours on a full charge, and you can charge them wirelessly.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds+ don't have ANC, but they deliver incredible sound and last over 10 hours from a full charge. They pair seamlessly with your Galaxy S21, offer wireless charging, fast wired charging over USB-C, and are great to use throughout the course of a day.
Tribit Flybuds 3 True Wireless Earbuds
Tribit is an emerging brand focusing on the budget segment. The 100H deliver many enticing features, including powerful sound, a five-hour battery between charges, IPX8 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and fast pairing.
Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds
The Soundcore Life P2 nail the essentials: you get a comfortable fit, seven-hour battery life, AptX audio codec, and IPX7 water resistance. Combine that with a great sound profile and custom features for crystal-clear calls, and the Life P2 are a great budget option.
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds
If you're looking for an AirPods-esque design on Android, the Liberty Air 2 Pro should be your go-to option. The wireless earbuds deliver fantastic audio quality with the ability to adjust the sound profile, adjustable active noise cancelation, 7-hour playback on a full charge, IPX5 resistance, and wireless charging.
Jabra Elite 85t - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
The Elite 85t continue to be a great overall option if you're looking for high-end wireless earbuds. You get fully adjustable active noise cancelation, excellent sonic signature, a semi-open form that's great to wear all day, IPX4 rating, wireless charging, and 5.5-hour music playback from a charge.
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones
Bose knows a thing or two about noise cancelation, and these earbuds deliver 11 levels of ANC. They have a fin-based design for a secure fit, offer excellent sound quality that's bass-heavy, let you customize the EQ, connect over Bluetooth 5.1, have an IPX4 rating, and wireless charging.
Find the best wireless earbuds for your Galaxy S21
The Galaxy S21 is one of the best Android phones money can buy right now, and you'll need similarly great earbuds to pair with the device. The Galaxy Buds 2 are the ideal choice if you're looking to level up your audio. They have a design that allows for all-day use, you get active noise cancelation that's on par with the costlier Galaxy Buds Pro, and they have all the extras: IPX2 rating, wireless charging, and customizable sound.
If you're looking for a more budget-focused option, the Soundcore Life P2 is a great alternative. These earbuds deliver amazing sound, standout battery life, and don't miss out on any extras while still retaining an excellent value.
Regardless of whatever option you choose from this list, you are getting a few features as standard: Bluetooth 5.0 (or 5.1) connectivity, USB-C charging, and great sound quality. The wireless earbuds category has matured in the last two years, and that's evident in the sheer number of great options available, from $40 all the way to $300.
Harish Jonnalagadda is the Asia Editor at Android Central. A reformed hardware modder, he now spends his time covering the Chinese and Indian handset markets. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.
