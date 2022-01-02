Best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022

Looking for the best wireless earbuds to pair with your Galaxy S21? You've come to the right place. The Galaxy Buds Pro launched alongside the S21 series, and they complement the phone perfectly. Of course, you'll also find plenty of options for any budget or style, so let's take a look at some of the best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S21.

Find the best wireless earbuds for your Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S21 is one of the best Android phones money can buy right now, and you'll need similarly great earbuds to pair with the device. The Galaxy Buds 2 are the ideal choice if you're looking to level up your audio. They have a design that allows for all-day use, you get active noise cancelation that's on par with the costlier Galaxy Buds Pro, and they have all the extras: IPX2 rating, wireless charging, and customizable sound.

If you're looking for a more budget-focused option, the Soundcore Life P2 is a great alternative. These earbuds deliver amazing sound, standout battery life, and don't miss out on any extras while still retaining an excellent value.

Regardless of whatever option you choose from this list, you are getting a few features as standard: Bluetooth 5.0 (or 5.1) connectivity, USB-C charging, and great sound quality. The wireless earbuds category has matured in the last two years, and that's evident in the sheer number of great options available, from $40 all the way to $300.