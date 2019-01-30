Charging your phone via cable is the best way to get a fast charge, but it can be cumbersome if you're not near a charging outlet, are picking your phone up a lot throughout the day, or would simply rather not deal with cables. That's where an excellent wireless charging pad comes into play. These are the best wireless charging pads for your Android phone.

Note: Regarding Samsung's Fast Charging capabilities, while many of these stands claim to charge at 10W, your Galaxy phones won't charge any faster than 9W.

Plugging your phone in can just be plain annoying. A wireless charging pad may be a little slower, but it's way more convenient. For an excellent charging pad, look no further than Anker's PowerPort, but if you want a stand and have a big phone, then definitely check out Nanami's.

