Best Wireless Charging Pads for Samsung Galaxy S9 in 2022
By Andrew Myrick , Marc Lagace published
The Galaxy S9 is still a great phone in 2020, and because it supports wireless, charging you may want to stock up on wireless chargers for different rooms in your home or at the office. There's a large number of options out there for wireless charging, but not all are made equal. We've highlighted the best options that work with the Galaxy S9, including a mix of chargers from Samsung and other reputable third-party brands.
iOttie iON Wireless Qi Charging Pad Mini
iOttie offers this stylish Qi-compatible charger with a charging zone capable of 10W output. The soft fabric finish is available in four stylish colors, and there's a cutout on the front for the LED status indicator to let you know when your device is charging.
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
This Fast Charge 2.0 stand from Samsung offers charging up to 15W for compatible devices, but also has a built-in fan for keeping the device from over-heating. Although it's not convertible, the stand is sleek, sports an LED charging indicator, and you can control the cooling fan from your smartphone. Plus, Samsung offers a one-year warranty if the charger starts malfunctioning.
Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Slim
There's nothing wrong with a basic and flat wireless charger, especially when it gets the job done and supports faster charging speeds. The only "issue" that you'll run into with Samsung's Slim Wireless Charger is that you will need to provide the cable and wall-plug.
RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W
RAVPower's Fast Wireless Charger is not only case-friendly but also will charge the Galaxy S9 with 10W delivery. The anti-slip design makes it so your phone won't accidentally fall off over time, and the updated design will disperse heat to keep your phone and the charger from overheating.
Yootech 10W Wireless Charger
YooTech's 10W charging pad offers three different charging modes and includes both a USB-C to USB-A and USB-C to USB-C cable to fit whatever charging plug you have for the wall. It's important to note that you will need to provide your own Quick Charge 2.0 or Quick Charge 3.0 wall plug.
Spigen SteadiBoost Flex Charging Stand
Spigen's charging stand is angled, making this a great option for your office desk so you can easily see your display while your phone is charging. However, what makes this awesome is that the Flex is convertible, so you can lay it down if you don't want your phone staring you in the face.
Samsung Wireless Charger DUO Pad
Chances are that you not only own the Galaxy S9 but likely also have another accessory that takes advantage of wireless charging. With the DUO Pad from Samsung, you can charge both of these at the same time. You will also get up to 12W of output with Fast Charge 2.0 along with Samsung's one-year warranty.
Anker 10W PowerWave Stand
This charging stand won't charge your Galaxy S9 as fast as others, but coming from Anker, you can enjoy reliability. There's a round LED indicator on the front to let you know that it's charging, and it's compatible with cases up to 5mm thick.
CHOETECH 3 Coils Qi 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad
One of the biggest annoyances with wireless chargers is when you accidentally place on the pad in the wrong position. With the CHOETECH Fast Wireless Charging Pad, those concerns are practically non-existent thanks to the three coils that are built-in. This combined with intelligent charging ensures that your S9 is always charged at the right speeds, regardless of how you place it on the pad.
Samsung 2-in-1 Portable Fast Charge Wireless Charger
Portable chargers can save the day, but it's even more amazing when there is a wireless charging pad on top here. Samsung's 2-in-1 Portable Charger features a non-slip wireless charging pad on the top, along with a USB-A and USB-C port on the side. Plus, there's a series of LED indicators to let you know how much juice is left in the battery pack.
CHOETECH Dual Fast Wireless Charger
CHOETECH's Dual Fast Wireless Charger is equipped with two built-in charging mats consisting of a total of five charging coils. This provides a wider charging area for better efficiency, allowing to rest easy about putting the S9 on the pad just right. Plus, if you have another device to charge, like the Galaxy Buds+ or Watch Active 2, you can charge both at the same time.
AUKEY USB-C Wireless Charger
Some wireless charging pads are just plain-Jane and don't look "professional". That's not the case with the AUKEY USB-C Charger, which features a Zin Alloy base, along with a non-slip silicone ring, and footpads to keep the charger in place. Plus, it's compatible with Samsung's Fast Charge speeds, charging up to 10W.
Finding the right style that fits your needs
Which charger you go with will ultimately depend on your budget and design preference, but I use and recommend the iOttie iON Mini. It offers support for wireless fast charging to top up your Galaxy S9 as fast as possible. I also personally love the fabric finish and it never looks out of place whether it's on a bedside table, in the living room, or set up at my desk.
Of course, if you spend just a bit more you can snag the stylish Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand, which is even better at a discounted price compared to the price when it first launched. It's a specifically smart option if you love using Samsung phones and can easily convert into a stand for better viewing angles at your desk.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.