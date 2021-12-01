Best Wireless Charging Pads for Samsung Galaxy S9 in 2022

The Galaxy S9 is still a great phone in 2020, and because it supports wireless, charging you may want to stock up on wireless chargers for different rooms in your home or at the office. There's a large number of options out there for wireless charging, but not all are made equal. We've highlighted the best options that work with the Galaxy S9, including a mix of chargers from Samsung and other reputable third-party brands.

Finding the right style that fits your needs

Which charger you go with will ultimately depend on your budget and design preference, but I use and recommend the iOttie iON Mini. It offers support for wireless fast charging to top up your Galaxy S9 as fast as possible. I also personally love the fabric finish and it never looks out of place whether it's on a bedside table, in the living room, or set up at my desk.

Of course, if you spend just a bit more you can snag the stylish Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand, which is even better at a discounted price compared to the price when it first launched. It's a specifically smart option if you love using Samsung phones and can easily convert into a stand for better viewing angles at your desk.