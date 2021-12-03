Best wireless chargers for Pixel 4 in 2022

"What's the best Pixel 4 wireless charger?" That's a surprisingly difficult question to answer. After being hobbled on the Pixel 3, Google has answered our prayers and made the Pixel 4 more widely compatible with fast Qi charging by supporting 10W charging on far more chargers through the Extended Power Profile, but finding EPP chargers has needed a decoder ring and a fair amount of luck, but I think we've cracked it with this group. There are plenty of amazing wireless chargers out there. And whether you prefer vertical stands that you can use with Motion Sense's swift face unlocking and flat pads, there are ample options now for the Pixel 4.

Name-brand quality Anker PowerWave Alloy Pad $37.99 at Amazon Anker has many wireless chargers available, but this is one option that people consistently report offers a quick charge for the Pixel 4. Even better, this is one of the few Anker pads that are compatible with Power Delivery or Qualcomm QuickCharge. Looking slick yootech 15W Fast Wireless Charger $19 at Amazon This 15W stand is more conducive to sitting next to your laptop at your desk or keeping your phone propped up in the kitchen while you're working on that new recipe. And the built-in fan should help keep things cool while your Pixel 4 charges. Fancy photo slideshow Google Pixel Stand Fast Wireless Charger $34.99 at Amazon $79 at Google Store $79.99 at Best Buy This was the only charger for the Pixel 3 that would charge at top speed, but the Pixel 4 isn't limited to just this model anymore. If you want the Google look, though, the Pixel Stand is designed specifically for the Pixel line, looks quite clean in white, and has a special slideshow mode when docked. Two-in-one Choetech Wireless Charger (2-pack) $25 at Amazon Get two in one with this package: a vertical stand Qi-certified 10W wireless charger for your desk so you can still use or see the device's screen while you work, along with a square, flat change pad to take with you on the go or use when you want your phone to lie flat instead. But note that you will need the QC3.0/2.0 wall adapter to facilitate fast charging. Outfit your home yootech 10W Wireless Charging Pad Stand Bundle $23.99 at Amazon This bundle features a 10W pad and a 10W stand, allowing you to jumpstart your Qi charger collection without breaking the bank. Unlike the Choetech pad, this one is round, while the stand has an arched top for those who prefer the softer design. Just keep in mind to reach top speed, these pads need to be powered by a QC3.0 wall adapter. Super slim TOZO W1 Wireless Charger $12.98 at Amazon At just 5mm thin and made of aviation aluminum with a high gloss lacquer finish that offers good heat dissipation, this charger is meant to impress with a sleek and sexy look. You can charge the phone at up to 10W and it will automatically power off as needed. Available in 14 colors, you will need to use your own AC adapter with it.

FINALLY! We can use more regular Qi chargers for fast-charging the Pixel 4! This is awesome for so many reasons, but mostly because that means you can save some money buying chargers that aren't 80 bucks like the Pixel Stand! The Anker PowerWave Alloy is compact and affordable while still giving us the fast charging we want, and Anker is a name we trust to the moon and back. Even better, unlike 90% of the Qi chargers on the market, you can use Power Delivery, so you won't have to go hunting for an older Qualcomm QuickCharge wall adapter to power it at top speed.

If you're looking for a stand but don't feel like paying big bucks for Google's version, Yootech's 15W stand is a great alternative that should be able to fast-charge just about every phone you throw at it. Plus, the built-in fan should keep things from overheating when you're charging for long periods. I like stands for the living room and the office where I can perch my phone next to my laptop or my drink coaster, whereas flat pads are great for the bedroom where they'll keep the screen from shining into your face if you get a notification in the middle of the night.

The best Pixel 4 wireless charger will juice up your device quickly, is compact and affordable, and has a sleek design. And all of these fit the bill. Once you've chosen the right wireless charger, consider grabbing some other great accessories for the Google Pixel 4.