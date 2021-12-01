Best Pixel 4 Accessories in 2022
Google created a compelling phone with the Pixel 4. Its design is quite different from past iterations. It's the first Pixel phone with multiple rear cameras, and Google's face unlock and Motion Sense gestures are very promising. The Pixel 4 is a darn good handset on its own, but as with any device, it's made even better when you use it with the right accessories. Here are a few of our favorites!
Ringke Fusion X
Another case we highly recommend checking out is the Ringke Fusion X. The Fusion X's hybrid design is one of the most striking out there. The clear backside allows you to see the natural design of your Pixel 4, while the rugged bumper provides enhanced protection against drops and falls.
Google Fabric Case
Ever since the Pixel 2, Google's created fabric cases for its phones that look and feel outstanding. That's no different for the Pixel 4, with Google's fabricy goodness being offered once again. The fabric material feels soft when held, there's good protection for general use, and it helps make your Pixel 4 stand out from the crowd.
Apiker Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Nobody wants a screen that's shattered or littered with scratches, and that's where a good tempered glass screen protector can help. Apiker is offering a four-pack at a very competitive price, and there's also an included alignment frame to ensure you get the protector on your Pixel 4 just right.
PopSockets Swappable PopGrips
PopSockets were already pretty great, and by making them swappable, they are now more easy to use with wireless charging and easier to upgrade with new materials and PopCulture styles when you want. This grip can make it easier to one-hand your Pixel 4, especially when taking photos.
Google Headphone Adapter
Like so many other phones these days, the Pixel 4 doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a free USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, but chances are you're going to lose it in a matter of days. When that inevitably happens, it's a good idea to have an extra dongle on-hand so you can keep your tunes going without any interruption.
Anker Powerline+
With a handy magnetic-and-velcro carrying case, durable dual-braided shell and two length options, the Powerline+ will always be there when you need to charge on the go. Available in subdued grey or bold red.
AUKEY USB-C Charger with 18W Power Delivery 3.0
While there are more powerful PD chargers out there, this quarter-sized model reaches the Pixel 4's top speed. This compact form factor makes it perfect for overcrowded airport outlets and overstuffed gear bags.
iOttie Easy One Touch 4
For those times when you need to use your phone in the car, such as following turn-by-turn navigation or answering a hands-free call, you best be doing it with a car mount. The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is easy to install on your dashboard or windshield and gives you safe, easy access to your Pixel 4 when behind the wheel.
Google Pixel Stand
The Pixel Stand, Google's official wireless charger for the Pixel 3, is also the best wireless charger for the Pixel 4. It kicks out fast 10W wireless charging speeds, turns the Pixel 4 into a digital photo frame while docked, and has a minimalistic design that'll look great on any nightstand or desk.
Anker PowerCore 10000 PD
The 2,800mAh battery in the Pixel 4 could be a pain point for some power-users, so to ensure you don't run out of juice halfway through the day, getting this Anker battery pack is a smart move. The 10,000mAh capacity is huge, there's a USB-C Power Delivery port, and you get a free 18-month warranty.
AUKEY CC-Y12 18W PD Car Charger
Why use a charger that sticks out and get in the way? This model charges the Pixel 4 at top speed and sits flush with your dash, and at 18W, it'll charge the Pixel 4 at top speed. The sweet silver finish is a nice touch, as well, though I doubt you'll spend much time looking at it.
Samsung Wireless Charger Portable Battery
This 10,000mAh power back can charge your Pixel 4 via a cable or through Qi wireless charging. When you're home, you can leave it plugged in and use it as a regular Qi charging pad, too, which is a wonderful bonus that we haven't seen with very many Qi power banks so far.
Samsung Galaxy Buds
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are among the best truly wireless earbuds on the market. They're tuned by AKG for premium audio quality, have an ambient mode so you can hear traffic and other noise around you, and offer up to 13 hours of battery life. As far as wireless earbuds go, these are the tops.
Back Bay Duet 50
If the Galaxy Buds are a bit too rich for your blood, the Back Bay Duet 50 are an excellent alternative. For how little you're spending, the experience is shockingly good. Sound quality is more than adequate, the carrying case is very portable, and battery life is outstanding. All-in-all, you can't go wrong with these.
TaoTronics ANC Headphones
Should you prefer over-the-ear solutions for your audio, TaoTronics' headphones are certainly worth a look. The active noise cancellation works well for blocking out the ambient sound around you, there are 40mm drivers for booming audio, and Bluetooth 5.0 helps to ensure a reliable wireless connection.
Take your Pixel 4 to the next level
There are endless accessory options out there for the Pixel 4, with this list simply highlighting a few of our favorites. For just about everyone with a Pixel 4, we'd recommend picking up the Ringke Fusion-X. This sturdy clear case offers excellent protection, especially around the corners, while still showing off that lovely Google branding.
Another accessory we recommend getting is the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD. The Pixel 4's 2,800mAh battery is one of the weakest aspects about the phone, and for some people, it possibly won't last long enough to comfortably get through a full day of use. With this battery bank, you can carry an additional 10,000mAh worth of battery with you wherever you go. Add that together with fast charging speeds, and it's an excellent travel companion.
Last but not least, the Google Pixel Stand is another strong accessory for the Pixel 4. It is on the more expensive side of things compared to some other wireless chargers, but it has the added benefits of supporting fast wireless charging on the Pixel 4 with Google's proprietary standard and turning the Pixel 4 into a mock smart display when it's docked.
