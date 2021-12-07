Best wireless chargers for Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL 2022
By Joe Maring , Andrew Myrick last updated
Getting the best Pixel 3 charging pad is extremely important, considering these are the first Pixels to sport wireless charging. Google took a unique approach to how the Pixel 3 makes the most out of wireless charging, however, by only allowing fast charging speeds on explicitly supported models. This dramatically limits your selection for wireless chargers that support the full 10W rate, but if you don't mind stepping down to 5W, there are plenty of other options that'll work just fine.
Google Pixel Stand
Made specifically for the Pixel 3 series, the Pixel Stand delivers fast charging speeds and turns your phone into a showcase for Google Photos.
Anker PowerWave Alloy
Anker's PowerWave 15 is small and portable but has plenty of juice built-in to keep your Pixel 3 chugging along. The company includes a USB-A to USB-C nylon cable, but you'll need to supply the wall adapter.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad
You'll get super-fast 10W charging speeds with the Belkin BoostCharge in your choice of black or white. We also love how compact it is!
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand
Just like the other Boost Up charger, this one delivers full 10W fast wireless charging to the Pixel 3. The only difference is that it's a stand.
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
Samsung's Fast Charge 2.0 wireless charger features built-in fan cooling and includes a 25W wall charger. There's even an LED indicator on the front to let you know when the juice is flowing. And if you switch over to Samsung, you'll be able to control the built-in fan.
Anker PowerWave II
Anker's PowerWave II charger fixes the biggest problem with the first iteration. Instead of limiting charging speeds and not including a wall plug, the PowerWave II has one built-in. Plus, there are charging modes ranging from 5W all the way up to 15W.
iOttie iON Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad
For about the same money as Anker's charger, the iOttie iON effortlessly juices up your Pixel 3 while featuring a unique fabric design that we love.
Anker PowerCore Wireless Power Bank
Rather than needing to be plugged into a power outlet, this pick from Anker is actually a portable battery pack that features a Qi wireless charging pad. There are LED indicators on the side to let you know how much juice is left, along with two USB-A and a single USB-C port on the end. You can even use this as a wireless charger while you're plugged into the wall and recharging the power bank itself.
Yootech Wireless Charging Bundle
For the price of one wireless charger, this bundle from Yootech gives you two — a pad and a stand. You just need to supply the AC adapter to get going.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless
iOttie's Easy One Touch Wireless is made for the Pixel and allows charging speeds up to 10W. This mounts right on the dash or window of your car and is adjustable with the built-in telescopic arm.
Spigen Steadiboost
Spigen is primarily known for some of the best cases available, but the company has a new wireless charger. The Steadiboost allows you to prop up your Pixel 3, or you can have it lay flat, depending on what your use case is.
Native Union Drop
Some folks don't want a wireless charger that is boring and bland. The Native Union Drop solves that with its unique fabric designs and fast wireless charging speeds. There are nine different designs to choose from and a cable included, but you'll need your own wall adapter.
Want fast wireless charging? Get ready to find the best Pixel 3 charging pad
While the Pixel 3 and 3 XL both support the universal Qi wireless charging standard, they work differently from other phones. The Pixel 3 will charge on any Qi charger, but unless it's an official Google-approved one, you'll max out at 5W speeds.
If you want the full 10W fast wireless charging goodness with the best experience possible, we recommend splurging for the Google Pixel Stand. Not only does it get you that top speed, but it gives the Pixel 3 some unique features when it's docked — such as showing pictures saved to Google Photos and having the display showcase warm colors before your alarm goes off to help you wake up more peacefully.
Unfortunately, the Pixel Stand isn't cheap. And some don't want an actual stand, but would prefer a Pixel 3 charging pad. That's where the Anker PowerWave Alloy comes in, as this provides up to 15W of power and is one of the best wireless charging pads, regardless of what phone you already have. There is one catch with the PowerWave Alloy, as you'll need to make sure you use your own AC adapter as Anker doesn't include one in the box.
