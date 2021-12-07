Best wireless chargers for Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL 2022

Getting the best Pixel 3 charging pad is extremely important, considering these are the first Pixels to sport wireless charging. Google took a unique approach to how the Pixel 3 makes the most out of wireless charging, however, by only allowing fast charging speeds on explicitly supported models. This dramatically limits your selection for wireless chargers that support the full 10W rate, but if you don't mind stepping down to 5W, there are plenty of other options that'll work just fine.

Want fast wireless charging? Get ready to find the best Pixel 3 charging pad

Source: Android Central (Image credit: Source: Android Central)

While the Pixel 3 and 3 XL both support the universal Qi wireless charging standard, they work differently from other phones. The Pixel 3 will charge on any Qi charger, but unless it's an official Google-approved one, you'll max out at 5W speeds.

If you want the full 10W fast wireless charging goodness with the best experience possible, we recommend splurging for the Google Pixel Stand. Not only does it get you that top speed, but it gives the Pixel 3 some unique features when it's docked — such as showing pictures saved to Google Photos and having the display showcase warm colors before your alarm goes off to help you wake up more peacefully.

Unfortunately, the Pixel Stand isn't cheap. And some don't want an actual stand, but would prefer a Pixel 3 charging pad. That's where the Anker PowerWave Alloy comes in, as this provides up to 15W of power and is one of the best wireless charging pads, regardless of what phone you already have. There is one catch with the PowerWave Alloy, as you'll need to make sure you use your own AC adapter as Anker doesn't include one in the box.