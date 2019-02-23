The Galaxy S10 is one of few flagships that still has a 3.5mm jack. Although the audio industry has turned its attention to wireless headphones in recent years, there are still plenty of great options available if you're interested in wired audio. The obvious choice is Audio-Technica's ATH-M50x . Several years after its introduction, the M50x continues to be an excellent choice because of its sound signature, comfort, portability, and ruggedness.

Samsung includes a pair of AKG earbuds in the box with every Galaxy S10 purchase, and they sound pretty great for bundled earbuds. Therefore, I focused on in-ear options that cost around the $100 mark, because the AKG buds offer a listening experience that's close to most sub-$100 earbuds in this space. 1More's $139 Quad Driver continues to lead the pack for in-ear options thanks to its excellent sound signature and comfortable fit.

If you're looking for an over-ear option, the $148 Audio-Technica ATH-M50x is still the go-to choice. The sound quality combined with the comfortable design and rugged chassis makes the M50x the ideal option to pair with your Galaxy S10.

