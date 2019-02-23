The Galaxy S10 is one of few flagships that still has a 3.5mm jack. Although the audio industry has turned its attention to wireless headphones in recent years, there are still plenty of great options available if you're interested in wired audio. The obvious choice is Audio-Technica's ATH-M50x. Several years after its introduction, the M50x continues to be an excellent choice because of its sound signature, comfort, portability, and ruggedness.
Top pick
Audio-Technica ATH-M50x
It's safe to say that the ATH-M50x is now a classic. Audio-Technica's mainstream headphones continue to be a great option even after all these years for the simple fact that they offer excellent sound quality on a budget. The fold-down design makes them easily portable, and you get a nice carrying case and several cables.
Exquisite sound
Sony MDR1AM2
With a liquid crystal polymer driver and lightweight design, the MDR1AM2 combines excellent sound quality with supreme comfort. The lively soundstage with energetic bass and clear mids makes your music come alive, and the swiveling design makes them easy to carry. If you like bass, you'll love what the MDR1AM2 has to offer.
Still going strong
Sony MDR7506
The MDR7506 has been a mainstay in recording studios around the world for over two decades. That's because of the neutral soundstage, making them a great option not only for musicians but for everyday listening, and they're about as rugged as they come. I've thrown my MDR7506 more times than I care to admit, and they're still as solid as they were on day one.
Best in-ear option
1More Quad Driver
1More has carved out a name for itself in recent years for its earbuds, and the Quad Driver is its most ambitious product yet. Three balanced armature drivers joined by a carbon dynamic driver combine to deliver an impressive soundstage that's warm and inviting, and the kevlar cables ensure they last for years without any issues.
Great IEMs on a budget
Shure SE215
The SE215 has been around for a while, and its vibrant sound combined with affordable pricing makes it a great option if you're in the market for earbuds. The earbuds do a great job isolating ambient noise around you, and the cable can be switched out, ensuring longevity.
The real deal
Etymotic ER3XR
With the ER3XR, Etymotic is offering a pair of earbuds with a durable chassis and a wonderfully neutral soundstage. The design may not be to everyone's taste, but if you value a neutral sonic signature over a flashy design, the ER3XR is an excellent option.
Luxurious sound
Bowers & Wilkins P9 Signature
Quality doesn't come cheap, as evidenced by the P9 Signature. Featuring exquisite Italian leather for the earcups and a sturdy aluminum frame, the P9 Signature looks every bit as premium as its price tag suggests. As you'd expect, the sound quality iss fantastic, and you even get an Alcantara carrying case.
Leave it on
Audio-Technica SonicPro
With memory foam earcups that conform to the contours of your ears, the Audio-Technica SoundPro was designed to deliver all-day comfort. It doesn't hurt that the headphones also offer hi-res audio with an emphasis on bass. Then there's the design itself — with a chrome frame joined by tan earcups, the SonicPro looks as good as it sounds.
Budget wonder
Grado SR60e
If you're looking for a retro pair of headphones with excellent sound, the SR60e is a great choice. The open-back headphones deliver incredible bang for your buck, easily matching the sound quality of products that cost twice as much.
New-age tech
Monoprice Monolith M565C
If you're interested in trying something new, Monoprice's Monolith M565C planar magnetic headphones are an excellent choice. The closed-back headphones deliver audiophile-grade sound, and while the large design doesn't make them ideal for commuting, they are a great option if you're in the market for headphones to use primarily in your home.
Samsung includes a pair of AKG earbuds in the box with every Galaxy S10 purchase, and they sound pretty great for bundled earbuds. Therefore, I focused on in-ear options that cost around the $100 mark, because the AKG buds offer a listening experience that's close to most sub-$100 earbuds in this space. 1More's $139 Quad Driver continues to lead the pack for in-ear options thanks to its excellent sound signature and comfortable fit.
If you're looking for an over-ear option, the $148 Audio-Technica ATH-M50x is still the go-to choice. The sound quality combined with the comfortable design and rugged chassis makes the M50x the ideal option to pair with your Galaxy S10.
