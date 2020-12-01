Best Webcam Lighting 2020: Improve your Zoom calls Android Central 2020

As more and more meetings are being held virtually, Zoom has become a new best friend. That also means you should have a nice set-up at home so you can look good and be seen clearly by colleagues and clients as you chat. Lighting is part of that equation. To offer a softer color temperature and overall nicer experience for those looking on, the best webcam lighting can help. Here are some great options.

Which webcam lighting makes sense for you?

With more and more people working from home nowadays, having a good webcam set-up is essential. The best webcam lighting for you will depend on a number of factors. If you're looking for a straight-up great lighting kit for Zoom calls, you can't go wrong with the Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit. It has everything you'd need to improve the lighting in the room, presenting yourself with a more natural skin tone and eliminating the harsh or too dark lighting that often plagues video conferencing.

If you're going from your home to the office or even the local coffee shop to hold your Zoom calls, you might appreciate an option like the FDKOBE Video Conference Lighting Kit, which comes with a handy travel case.

For those who don't just want a lighting kit for Zoom calls but could make use of one for everything from their make-up tutorial videos to snapping more professional-looking photos of their artwork or homemade dishes for social media, the Yarrashop Computer Light Ring might make more sense. You can't secure it to the laptop screen or desktop monitor like the others, but if you have the room, you can just position it behind your computer when needed for that purpose, extending it to the right height. And the included phone holder gives you the versatility to use it on the go as well.

Finally, you might want to consider killing two birds with one one stone and grabbing the Angetube Streaming 1,080p HD Webcam with Built-in Light Ring. It's comparable in price to the other lighting products on their own but also replaces your computer's webcam with a high-definition one and improves audio as well via dual noise cancelling mics. It's a good option if you're using an old computer that doesn't have an HD webcam built-in.