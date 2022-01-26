Best webcam lighting 2022: Improve your Zoom calls Android Central 2022

As more and more work-related meetings are held virtually, Zoom has become a helpful tool for many people. But not every room in your home comes with the best lighting, which means you need a nice set-up so your colleagues can see you clearly and clients can connect with you visually as you chat. Lighting is a huge part of that equation offering softer color temperatures and an overall better experience. So for those looking for the best webcam lighting, here are some of our favorite options.

Everything you need : Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit Staff Pick Get everything you'll need in this kit, including light with adjustable brightness, adjustable color temperature from warm orange to cool white, a built-in frosted lens, and a white diffuser. Use the suction cup computer mount to secure it to your laptop or desktop monitor. The battery lasts for hours or plugs into the computer's USB port for continuous lighting. $70 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy Travel-friendly : FDKOBE Video Conferencing Lighting Kit The included carry bag and lightweight design make this kit the perfect option to take with you if you're working from various locations. In addition, it offers adjustable brightness and color temperature and a suction cup mount with 180-degree flexible joints. With up to 15-hour battery life, lighting can last through a week (or two!) of virtual Zoom calls before needing a recharge. From $19 at Amazon Multi-uses : Yarrashop Computer Ring Light This is a good option if you're into other activities like vlogging, applying makeup, taking selfies, or snapping professional-looking product shots. Rather than securing to your computer with a suction mount, the extendable stand can go from 16 inches up to 23 inches and rotate 360 degrees to position how you want it. A rotatable phone holder adds to its versatility with three lighting modes and 10 brightness levels. From $31 at Amazon Comes with tripod : FeiYen Light for Video Conferencing Use this webcam light in the traditional way via a suction cup or with the adjustable tripod that can extend from 12-30 inches tall for positioning how you want it. Like other options on this list, it has adjustable brightness and color temperature and a frosted lens to soften lighting. It also runs from a built-in battery and uses Type-C USB charging. $30 at Amazon Webcam included : Angetube Streaming 1,080p HD Webcam with Built-in Light Ring Get a light ring and upgrade to HD video at the same time. Along with three brightness levels are dual noise-canceling mics to help filter out background noise so Zoom meeting participants won't only see but also hear you better. Working as a fill light in dim light, this webcam with ring light is great for those who work during the day and game at night. $60 at Amazon Two in one : HumanCentric Video Conference Lighting Get two strip-style lights in this set, ideal if you have a larger-screened laptop or large monitor so you can use two side-by-side for even lighting across the full screen, with both powered by the same cable and connected via USB-C or USB-A. They mount on a webcam stand and offer adjustable brightness and color temperature so you can get the perfect lighting for the room conditions and your skin tone. $70 at Amazon

Which webcam lighting makes sense for you?

Nowadays, a good webcam is essential with more people working from home. The best webcam lighting for you will depend on several factors. If you're looking for a great lighting kit for Zoom calls, you can't go wrong with the Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit. It has everything you'd need to improve the lighting in the room, presenting yourself with a more natural skin tone and eliminating the harsh or too dark lighting that often plagues video conferencing.

If you're going from your home to the office or even the local coffee shop to hold your Zoom calls, you might appreciate an option like the FDKOBE Video Conference Lighting Kit, which comes with a handy travel case.

We love the HumanCentric lighting kit concept, which is perfect when using a large monitor and feels like a single, small light just doesn't do the trick.

Finally, you might consider killing two birds with one stone and grabbing the Angetube Streaming 1,080p HD Webcam with Built-in Light Ring. It's comparable in price to the other lighting products on their own but also replaces your computer's webcam with a high-definition one and improves audio as well via dual noise-canceling mics. It's a good option if you're using an old computer that doesn't have an HD webcam built-in.