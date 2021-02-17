Best Wallet & Folio Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Android Central 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is pretty stunning, not only in looks but feature set, too. With a nicely sized 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and vibrant finish options, the smartphone becomes part of your overall look — it's an accessory, not just a phone. Chances are based on all of this, it'll be in your hand 24/7. That means getting an equally attractive protective Galaxy S21 case. Wallet and folio cases are not only convenient since they can hold other essentials, like credit cards, ID, and cash, but they also look sleek. We've rounded up the best wallet and folio cases for Galaxy S21.

Full-fledged wallet : AKHVRS Handmade Premium Cowhide Leather Wallet Case Staff pick When it comes to wallet cases, this one has everything but the kitchen sink. It's effectively a full-fledged wallet with a removable magnetic case so you can easily take the phone out when you need it. The wallet itself, which comes in brown, red, black, or blue, is made of leather and can hold up to 11 cards, plus has three slots for storing cash. There's even a zipper compartment for coins and other small items. Everything is secured via a zipper closure. $25 at Amazon Fashion clutch : Skycase Wallet Case This durable PU leather wallet case has soft interior TPU material and can hold up to three cards and cash inside along with the phone, all secured by the magnetic closure. RFID blocking technology prevents thieves from accessing your personal credit card information through the wallet. The flip folio style case comes in black, green, or purple. Stash it in a bag or add the detachable hand strap so you can hold it as a clutch. $15 at Amazon Hidden compartment : Jiunai Wallet Case At first glance, this wallet case looks like a standard case. However, hidden in the back is a slide cover that reveals a slot that can hold up to two cards. Employing a dual layer design that includes hard PC and soft TPU rubber, it comes in black, navy, gray, pink, or rose gold. $10 at Amazon Simple elegance : OCASE PU Leather Flip Folio Case This simply-designed folio case is elegant enough for the office but nice for a formal evening dinner as well. It's made of PU leather, is available in six colors, and has three card slots and a wallet compartment that can hold a few bills, secured via a magnetic closure. With RFID blocking, shockproof TPU interior, and PU leather exterior, it's a solid case to suit any style or occasion with enough storage space that you can comfortably leave your wallet at home. $20 at Amazon Check your makeup : WWW Wallet Case The carved flower pattern on this fashionable case, which comes in either rose gold or black, adds a pop of style to the phone. Inside is a slot to hold the phone but also three card slots, a small slot for holding cash, and a small mirror so you can make sure there's nothing in your teeth. The leather case is secured by a magnetic closure and has a detachable hand strap. $21 at Amazon Keep cards separate : FYY Case Instead of housing cards inside the folio case like most of the options, this case has four front card slots so they never come in contact with your phone. It's made of faux leather and finished in black, purple, or rose gold. The lining is made from top-grade soft microfiber fabric. Thanks to the magnetic snap closure, you can hold cash inside, too, and wirelessly charge the phone right through the case. $20 at Amazon Dress it up : Casetogo Wallet Case Make a statement with this PU leather case that comes in a stylish floral Mandala design with TPU soft inner lining. With a detachable magnetic wallet case and wrist strap, it can hold up to three cards and cash. The case also doubles as a kickstand for watching videos or enjoying video calls. $20 at Amazon Pop of color : TUCCH Wallet Case Grab this case in one or more of the nine color options, from basic black to hot pink, so you have one to suit every mood. It's made of PU leather with a durable and soft TPU interior, and includes RFID blocking, three card slots, one money pocket, and cushioned shockproof edges, along with a magnetic flip cover. $20 at Amazon Trusted protection : Spigen Slim Armor CS Case Spigen is always a safe option because you know you'll get a quality case that will last and provide sufficient protection from drops, bumps, and falls. This case comes in basic black with dual layer of protection, air cushion technology, and a shock absorbing TPU interior. The polycarbonate exterior houses two card slots. $17 at Amazon Also a kickstand : Foluu Wallet Case Like some others on this list, the Foluu case can double as a kickstand for propping the phone up for hands-free viewing. Made of premium synthetic soft canvas with a flexible interior TPU, it has three card slots, one cash slot, and a magnetic closure. The color options are safe and respectable, including black, blue, and gray. At this price, you can't go wrong. $10 at Amazon Open sesame : Vofolen Wallet Cover A secret sliding door reveals a hidden back pocket that can hold up to two cards, plus you can neatly roll up a few bills and tuck them inside. Made with an anti-scratch dual layer, the hybrid bumper armor hard shell comes in black, navy, or rose gold. Rugged TPU material inside ensures that the case absorbs impact in the event of an accidental bump or fall. $9 at Amazon Ultra-slim : Feitenn Slim Fit Wallet Case This thin case doesn't add much bulk to the device but lets you bring along up to three cards and some money with you. The leather folio cover employs a shockproof design with soft TPU interior to further protect your phone from scratches. The built-in kickstand offers different viewing angles and the raised lip around the camera further protects the lens. Finished in gray or blue, everything is secured with the double-sided magnetic closures. $11 at Amazon

Which Samsung Galaxy S21 wallet or folio case should you choose?

You can't go wrong with any of the wallet or folio cases on this list, but which you choose for the Samsung Galaxy S21 really comes down to how, why, and where you'll use it. When it comes to the best wallet and folio cases for Galaxy S21, it's all about what works for you.

For example, if you want a wallet case that will truly serve as a wallet replacement that you can bring with you everywhere, the AKHVRS Handmade Premium Cowhide Leather Wallet Case makes sense because it's a wallet that also has a phone case versus the others that are more like phone cases with some added wallet functionality. However, this case might be too much for your needs.

If you just want to bring your phone along on certain outings, leaving your wallet or purse at home, a case like the OCASE PU Leather Flip Folio Case is a good option. It can accommodate up to three cards, which could include your ID, credit card, and hotel room key, for example, plus some cash in case of emergency. Plus, it comes in some cool color options.

For even more simplicity, the Spigen Slim Armor CS focuses on rugged protection first and foremost, with the added benefit of some card slots for good measure. These days, considering most of us have electronic wallets and payment apps on our smartphones, and even our smartwatches, space for two cards should be more than enough.

But you can't deny the cool factor of cases like the Vofolen Wallet Cover and Jiunai Wallet Case that have secret hidden compartments to store credit cards, cash, and other items, cleverly keeping them away from prying eyes.

While you're at it, as with any smartphone case purchase, you should also consider getting a screen protector for the Galaxy S21. While wallet and folio cases usually have flaps that cover the front of the phone, that doesn't mean you never remove them, or flip the cover back while you type, watch videos, surf the web, and more. A screen protector adds another level of protection for the beautifully vibrant screen along with the body.