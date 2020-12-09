Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 5 Android Central 2020

So, you've picked up the new Google Pixel 5 and you're looking for the perfect case. If you want to minimize the number of things you carry around in your pockets, you should consider getting the best Pixel 5 wallet case. That way your credit cards, ID, and loose cash are all stored with your phone. Oh, and don't forget to pick up one of the best Google Pixel 5 screen protectors while you're at it. Without further ado, here are the best Google Pixel 5 wallet cases.

Keep it all together with the best Google Pixel 5 wallet cases

There are plenty of wallet cases available for the Pixel 5, but these ones really are the best. When you're deciding which one is best your for needs, you should consider how many credit card slots you need, how well the case protects your phone's screen, and if the case offers any other conveniences, like a kickstand.

The Feitenn Pixel 5 Wallet Case is our top pick because it offers an elegant design that can look good in any scenario and also offers three credit card slots as well as a dollar pouch. If you want to watch a show, you can easily prop your phone up using the case cover and watch hands-free.

If you don't want to draw attention to the fact that your phone is doubling as a wallet, then you should definitely go for the VENA vCommute Wallet Case. At a first glance, it looks like a normal phone accessory, but a small, movable flap reveals a credit card slot that easily works with Google Pay when it's shut. Not to mention, the flap doubles as a kickstand to prop up your phone.

Sometimes going slim isn't your aim. If you want a Pixel 5 wallet case that can hold a bunch of cards, family photos, and maybe an accessory or two, then the N0 Google Pixel 5 Wallet Case should be high on your list. It offers 11 credit card slots as well as a dedicated photo slot. Plus, you can even secure your earbuds inside of it using the interior belt buckle.