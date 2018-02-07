Spread a little love to your Android phones and tablets with these sweet Valentine's apps!

Valentine's Day may just be a greeting card holiday at this point, but it's a great reminder to stop and think about the ones you love. If you're looking for extra little reminders throughout the day or are even looking for awesome places to go on your Valentine's date, check out these apps and take Android to heart.

OpenTable

Need to make a last-minute reservation or simply looking for anywhere with room? OpenTable can help you make reservations at tons of restaurants where you live. You can book, cancel, and manage multiple reservations on the go, and the best part is that it's all free, so even though you know your Valentine's date is going to order lobster, you at least didn't have to pay to get the table.

Users have made more than a billion reservations through OpenTable at more than 40 thousand restaurants around the world. I've used it many times, and it's always been completely reliable and simple. Whether you're reserving well in advance or need something now, look to OpenTable to secure your spot.

Download: OpenTable (free)

Yelp

Before you secure your reservation with OpenTable, perhaps you'd like to check up on restaurant reviews first. Yelp is an aggregate review service that compiles real reviews of restaurants, bars, clubs, and really just about any local business. You can create an account and write reviews of your own or you can simply read what other people have to say about your restaurant of choice.

You'll also be able to check out first-hand photos, menus, and lots more, so you can make an informed decision before you take your date somewhere that makes sure it's the first and only date.

Download: Yelp (free)

1-800-Flowers

The quintessential Valentine's Day gift has been made far easier than you could have imagined, thanks to 1-800-Flowers.com. The name might imply having to actually pick up a phone and call someone, but fear not — with 1-800-Flower.com, you don't even have to talk to your Valentine!

You can order and send fresh flowers anywhere, anytime, and you can even send cookies, chocolates, and a bunch of other gifts that drip with sappiness and l'amour. Tick all of the Valentine's Day boxes with 1-800-Flowers.com and absolutely nail the classic token of your love. The app is simple, straightforward, and you can send personalized messages and whatnot with just a few taps. It's totally rad if you're looking to say, "I put tons of effort and thought into this" without actually doing more than 2 minutes of actual work.

Download: 1-800-Flowers.com (free, in-app purchases)

HotelTonight

Spur-of-the-moment romantic rendezvous? Kids at grandma's? Need a room, need it fast, and need it cheap? HotelTonight can help you find a spot for all of the above. All you have to do is input your city, your dates, and you'll find tons of deals on local hotels, from quick deals for tonight to solid pricing for next week or further down the road.

You can search for hotels near certain attractions, or you can search the in-app map for the perfect spot. You can check out ratings, reviews, and even join the HT Perks program, which lets you level up the more you book, netting you bigger discounts. Search basic categories: Basic, Hip, Luxe, and find the perfect spot for your steamy Valentine's Day night.

Download: HotelTonight (free, in-app purchases)

justWink Greeting Cards

What better way to spread love than with delightful digital greeting cards? justWink lets you send personalized greeting cards that range from funny to cute to romantic to quite serious and more. Send them via Twitter, Facebook, email, and even that archaic standby that we often forget still exists — real mail!

These cards come animated, so you can flip them open on your phone and take in all the Valentine's love. You can even add your own signature to truly personalize your heartfelt message. There's a justWink greeting card for absolutely everyone, so go bananas and send a little Valentine's Day greeting to everyone that holds a special place in your heart (and I'm sure you can find something sarcastic for the folks who don't).

Download: justWink Greeting Cards (free)

Uber Eats

Since my wife and I don't really partake in the whole Valentine's Day thing (yet feel the need to mark the occasion because of societal pressure), our idea of the perfect Valentine's Day date is hanging out on the couch in our jammies, watching a movie or garbage television, and ordering in something scrumptious. And the food gods have blessed with an app that has taken food delivery options from pizza or… pizza, and opened up a whole world of restaurants that don't have their own delivery staff.

You can browse all the local restaurant options, check delivery time estimates, pay right in the app with your Uber account (or add a credit card), and simply grab the food from the driver when they get there. It's simple, quick, and you can get the food you want, no matter what you're hungry for. Can't a agree on a restaurant? Then order from a couple. You can even make a race out of tracking your orders right in the app. Or not. If you want to enjoy Valentine's Day from the comfort of your couch without skimping on the awesome food, then check out Uber Eats.

Download: Uber Eats (free, in-app purchases)

POF (PlentyOfFish)

Are you without a Valentine this year? Then you're one of the lucky people who isn't waiting an hour for a table at a restaurant; you don't have to buy a card or chocolates for anyone, and you certainly don't have to exchange sickening, lovey-dovey nicknames in public (no, you're shmoopy!).

That being said, if you'd like to rectify that for next year, then why not sign up for POF? You can view other people's profiles, chat for free, and match with tons of singles in your area (or outside of it if you're looking for a change of pace). You can check out your matches for free and even sort them by proximity to you, last online, and more. The best feature of POF is that it's free to chat and match and basically everything you need (shy of a miracle) to form a loving relationship. Whether you're looking for a long-term commitment or just a little fun on Valentine's Day, you'll be able to find it on POF.

Download: POF (free)

What's your go-to Valentine's app?

Do you have an app in your back pocket that you pull out to make your Valentine's Day awesome and easy? Share it in the comments below!