Valentine's Day may just be a greeting card holiday at this point, but it's a great reminder to stop and think about the ones you love. If you're looking for extra little reminders throughout the day or are even looking for places to order gifts, check out the best Valentine's Day apps for Android.

These are the best Valentine's Day apps for Android Whether your significant other loves roses or another type of flower, nothing says Happy Valentine's Day like a bouquet of flowers. If you can't make it to the store yourself or just want to plan ahead, you'll want to use the 1-800-Flowers app to order those flowers right from your phone. For some, a nice home-cooked meal goes a long way for a wonderful night together. But if you want to spring for an expensive dinner, you don't have to leave the house to do so. Just order some DoorDash and have dinner brought right to your front door. All that's left is to put the food on some plates, light a candle, and enjoy. When it comes to finding the right gifts for Valentine's Day, you could shop locally or fire up Amazon. But if you want something truly unique, Etsy is the place to find gifts that you won't find everywhere else. From cards to actual gifts, Etsy has everything you could imagine — even some obscure stuff you won't find elsewhere. 1. 1-800-Flowers

The quintessential Valentine's Day gift has been made far easier than you could have imagined, thanks to 1-800-Flowers.com. Of course, the name might imply having to actually pick up a phone and call someone, but fear not — with 1-800-Flowers.com, you don't even have to talk to your Valentine! You can order and send fresh flowers anywhere, and you can even send cookies, chocolates, and many other gifts that drip with sappiness and l'amour. The app is straightforward, and you can send personalized messages and whatnot with just a few taps. It's a great option if you're looking to say, "I put tons of effort and thought into this," without doing more than two minutes of actual work.

2. DoorDash

For one reason or another, not everyone wants to go out to restaurants as much anymore. But the truth remains that you have to eat, and if you aren't the best cook, you can still provide a delicious dinner for your partner on Valentine's Day. With DoorDash, you can order from your significant other's favorite restaurant and have it delivered to your front door or set it for pick up. There's a reason why DoorDash takes the top spot for the best food delivery app on Android. It makes it possible to order food from pretty much anywhere. With the DoorDash app, you can plan everything accordingly and track exactly where your food is from when the order hits the kitchen until it arrives at your doorstep. If you want to save a few bucks in the process, you can sign up for DashPass and get lower service fees along with no delivery fees.

3. Etsy

Etsy may not be your first choice for shopping online for some Valentine's Day gifts, but the truth is that Etsy is arguably the best place to shop online. There are so many unique items to choose from, many of which you won't even be able to find from the big box stores. Plus, many of these are hand-crafted, so you'll be getting one of the most unique gifts possible for your significant other on Valentine's Day. The app itself is free to use, and after creating an account, you can start perusing the storefronts while saving potential gift ideas. For example, if a particular store caught your attention, the app would notify you when the seller comes out with a new item that might be of interest. And if you have any questions, you can message the Etsy sellers directly and get the answers you need before making your purchase.

Other great options Though they didn't quite make it into our top three, here are some other Valentine's Day apps for Android to try out, whether you want to find something to watch, create greeting cards, and more. Netflix

So dinner is already made, the dishes are clean, and you need something else to do to have a relaxing night on Valentine's Day. What better way to do so than to fire up Netflix and watch that new original? Maybe you and your significant other have been wanting to watch a TV show but haven't had the time? Fire up the Netflix app, turn on the movie or show, then sit back and relax. In addition to the multitude of Netflix Originals content available, the company recently added a "Shuffle Play" option for subscribers. This will find something random for you and your partner to watch. Don't worry. It's not entirely random. Instead, Netflix uses your watch history, along with anything saved to the "My List" section, to generate the "random" content to watch. Netflix also features a "Romantic Movies" section, full of flicks perfect for watching with your partner this Valentine's Day.

justWink Greeting Cards

What better way to spread love than with delightful digital greeting cards? justWink lets you send personalized greeting cards that range from funny to romantic, quite serious, and more. Send them via Twitter, Facebook, email, and even that archaic standby that we often forget still exists — real mail! These cards come animated, so you can flip them open on your phone and take in all the Valentine's love. You can even add your signature to truly personalize your heartfelt message. There's a justWink greeting card for absolutely everyone, so go bananas and send a little Valentine's Day greeting to everyone that holds a special place in your heart (and I'm sure you can find something sarcastic for folks who don't).

Allrecipes Dinner Spinner

If you have a knack for cooking or want to surprise your significant other with a home-cooked meal on Valentine's Day, you'll need to find some great recipes. Allrecipes Dinner Spinner is a fantastic app with a vast community of members that can provide different recipes for memorable meals. You can browse the app to see what appeals to you, creating multiple courses for that special night. Once you find the perfect meal, add the ingredients from that recipe to your shopping list so you can remember exactly what you need to get from the store. Then, take advantage of the step-by-step instructions on preparing the meal from beginning to end, and you can even snap a picture and share the final creation with other users of Allrecipes.

Amazon

It's no secret that Amazon has become the de-facto choice for just about any online shopping that you may need to do. In some cities, you can have things delivered in just a few hours instead of waiting a few days if you waited until the last minute to order a gift for Valentine's Day. Regardless if you need some ideas or know that they love Android, there are some pretty awesome and affordable gifts for that Android lover, and you may end up surprising them. Even if you don't live in one of those cities with same-day delivery, Amazon Prime provides two-day shipping, so you'll have plenty of time to submit those orders ahead of Valentine's Day. What more can you say about the most popular shopping app on Android? It has everything you need, including the ability to create and share wish lists, so your significant other knows what you want, and you don't end up with something that will end up buried in the closet.

Edible Arrangements

Bouquets of flowers are cool, but what about bouquets of fruit or chocolate-covered strawberries? Regardless of which way you want to go, Edible Arrangements has you covered. There are more than 1,200 locations that you can choose from, and you can get same-day delivery in select cities. After you've figured out what you want to get for your partner on Valentine's Day, you can go the extra mile and customize the gift with some extra goodies. But perhaps the best aspect of Edible Arrangements (other than the fruit) is that you can use the gift generator to help find some ideas on what you should get for Valentine's Day.

Apps for single people Not coupled up for Valentine's Day? No problem! There are a variety of dating apps that work great on Android devices and make it easy to find your next love interest from the comfort of your couch while sipping a glass of wine. While finding the right dating app for you can take time, here are two of our favorite options right now: Bumble

While dating apps have become a dime a dozen, Bumble sets itself apart by putting the power in the hand of the female. Founded by Whitney Wolfe, the goal of Bumble is to mix up the previously-established gender dynamics of dating and romance and encourage women to make the first move. Bumble works more or less the same for men and women, but men aren't allowed to send the first message to a woman they've matched with. However, in the case of same-sex connections, either person has the power to message first once the like becomes mutual. Bumble's format also tends to ensure that people on the app are looking for something a bit more serious and makes it more difficult for people to start conversations with unsolicited messages and nude images.

Clover

Like Bumble, Clover sets itself apart from other dating apps by switching up the rules and operating more as a romance-themed social network. Among other perks, Clover introduces several community features, which allow you to get to know your matches better via live streaming and group forums. While you can download and start scheduling dates on the app for free, the video features are only available to paid subscribers. In the same vein as Tinder, it also appears to cater more to casual dating and meet-ups, but cheaper across the board and allows you to sort your matches by "Intention."