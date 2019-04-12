Xiaomi's USB-C earbuds are the go-to choice if noise isolation is your primary consideration. They do an excellent job tuning out your surroundings, and the rugged design with the titanium-plated metal chamber ensures they'll last several years. They're also certified for hi-res audio.

The AIAIAI TMA-2 has a modular design that makes it easy to switch out most of the parts, giving you access to a wide variety of options tailored to your listening tastes. Combine that with the fact they produce incredible sound and you get some of the best USB-C headphones available today.

With their distinctive green cables, the Hammerhead USB-C are probably the most flamboyant option on this list. They also offer excellent sound quality with a thumping bass, and the flat cable ensures they stay tangle-free. The in-line remote has buttons for volume control and music playback, and the Razer logo on the earbuds lights up.

The Essential HD earbuds offer great sound quality and a tangle-free design that makes them easy to carry. The single-button in-line remote is used for controlling music playback, receiving calls, and invoking Google Assistant, and they're light enough for all-day listening.

The Pixel USB-C earbuds are a close runner-up to the Type-C Bullets. They're extremely light and manage to deliver a clean and balanced sound, and you get access to real-time translation and a notification-reading feature. They don't offer the same level of noise isolation as the Bullets, however, thanks to the wire loop design.

OnePlus' Type-C Bullets finally make USB-C earbuds accessible to a wider audience. They sound great, come with three ear tip sizes, and provide a decent amount of noise isolation. They're comfortable to wear for hours on end, you get a three-button in-line remote for music playback, volume control, calls and invoking Google Assistant, and best of all, they're compatible with most Android phones available today.

OnePlus is the latest company to eschew the headphone jack in favor of USB-C audio. The OnePlus 6T still has AptX and AptX HD for high fidelity streaming when connected to Bluetooth headphones, but if you want to plug in and listen to music, podcasts, or anything else, your best option is the OnePlus Type-C Bullets . They sound just as good as the 3.5mm version of the earbuds, and best of all, they're the most affordable option on this list.

There are a decent number of USB-C headphones available now, and the best one for your OnePlus 6T is the OnePlus Type-C Bullets. They're the most affordable option at just $20, and they sound great considering what they cost. They provide all-day comfort, a decent amount of noise isolation, and the in-line remote makes it convenient for things like music playback, taking calls, and invoking Google Assistant.

But if you want an over-ear option, the AIAIAI TMA-2 MFG4 is the obvious choice. The modular design lets you switch out the earcups, and right now they're the best-sound USB-C headphones in the market. If you're looking for something a bit more flashy, the Razer Hammerhead comes with a bright green cable that's sure to stand out.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.