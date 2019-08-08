Best USB-C Cables for Android Auto Android Central 2019

When it comes to plugging your smartphone into your Android Auto head unit, you want a cable that is more than just the one out of the box. The cable needs to be able to withstand bends, sudden removals, spills, and so much more. We have found some of the best USB-C cables that you can get for Android Auto.

One cable to rule them all

It can be tough to pick the perfect cable that will perform the best and keep your phone plugged in. However, the best option we have found is the Anker Powerline+ Cable thanks to its ultra-rugged design, which is rated to last six times longer than the competition. Plus, Anker offers a lifetime warranty on its cable just in case something happens, and you need a replacement.

Our next favorite cable would be the AUKEY 90-degree Braided Nylon Cable. This cable offers 90-degree angles on both the USB-C and USB-A connections, allowing for you to be able to plug in your phone, regardless of how tight the space is that you're working with. Additionally, AUKEY offers a 45-day money-back warranty and a two-year product replacement warranty.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.