When it comes to plugging your smartphone into your Android Auto head unit, you want a cable that is more than just the one out of the box. The cable needs to be able to withstand bends, sudden removals, spills, and so much more. We have found some of the best USB-C cables that you can get for Android Auto.
Perfect option: Anker Powerline+ USB C to USB A CableStaff Pick
Anker's charging cables are practically unmatched in terms of quality and value. The Powerline+ series of cables is extremely impressive with the braided nylon exterior, which is said to last six times longer than the competition.
Angled connections: AUKEY Right Angle USB C to USB A Braided Cable
Some times you can't use the traditional charging cable, as it sticks out too far and you need something that can fit into a tight space. AUKEY's 90-degree Braided Cable will help solve that issue as both the USB-C and USB-A connections come in at a right-angle. This will allow you to plug your phone in, regardless of how tight the space is.
Get backups: AUKEY USB 3.0 USB Type C Cable
When it comes to charging cables, AUKEY ranks right up there among the best. This three-pack of USB-C cables are rated to last for more than 5000 bends, while also including a 56k Ohm Resistor to ensure that your phone does not get overcharged during your travels.
Strain relief: Cable Matters USB C to USB A Cable
If you want a no-frills, yet reliable cable to use with Android Auto, then Cable Matters is a great option. This cable offers "molded strain relief" to ensure that it will last through the bends and situations that may arise when plugging your phone in.
Short or long: CHOETECH USB C Fast Charging Cable
CHOETECH is another excellent company that specializes in keeping your phone charged and plugged in. This USB-C cable is capable of withstanding more than 5,000 bends, and over 100,000 insertions/removals from your smartphone. Plus, this two-pack of cables includes one 3.3-foot cable and a longer 6.6-foot cable, giving you options for every situation.
Middle of the pack: Inateck USB 3.1 Nylon Braided Cable
It can get annoying when your charging cable gets twisted, and you have to untangle it before being able to use it. That won't be a problem with the Inateck Nylon Braided cable as it has an anti-twisting design. The cable is also rated for more than 4000 bends, which is excellent, but a bit lower than similar options.
Extra durability: Veckle Braided Cable with Aluminum Connector
Durability is the name of the game, and the Veckle Braided Cable is up to the task of being your go-to cable. In addition to meeting the USB-C v1.1 spec, this cable also features a nylon fiber jacket, along with tinned copper and aluminum foil for extra durability.
From Google: Google USB-C to USB-A Cable
Since Google is firmly planted in the smartphone game, it only makes sense to include its own USB-C cable. This cable measures in at a little over 3-feet, which is plenty long for most users. On the durability front, you have a TPE material which is a combination of plastic and rubber so it will last longer than other OEM cables.
Shorter option: CableCreation Short USB C Cable
Sometimes you don't need a cable measuring in at 6-feet, and just need something short that will get the job done. CableCreation is here to help with this 9.6-inch offering, as it is rated at lasting for more than 10,000 bends for supreme durability.
Retractable and curly: Baseus Retractable Curly USB C Cable
For some folks, coiled cables are a thing of the past, but for others, they are still great options. The Baseus Curly USB-C cable is one of those great cables that won't get tangled up, while also offering the ability to retract it between 0.8 and 3.3-feet.
One cable to rule them all
It can be tough to pick the perfect cable that will perform the best and keep your phone plugged in. However, the best option we have found is the Anker Powerline+ Cable thanks to its ultra-rugged design, which is rated to last six times longer than the competition. Plus, Anker offers a lifetime warranty on its cable just in case something happens, and you need a replacement.
Our next favorite cable would be the AUKEY 90-degree Braided Nylon Cable. This cable offers 90-degree angles on both the USB-C and USB-A connections, allowing for you to be able to plug in your phone, regardless of how tight the space is that you're working with. Additionally, AUKEY offers a 45-day money-back warranty and a two-year product replacement warranty.
