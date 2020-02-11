Best True Wireless Earbuds for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020

The Galaxy S20 is one of the best flagship phones you'll find in 2020, and you need a suitably-great pair of true wireless earbuds to use with the device. Thankfully, there are a lot of excellent options available across price points. Our pick is the Galaxy Buds+ for the incredible sound quality combined with seamless connectivity, excellent battery life, and wireless charging.

The Galaxy Buds+ build on the first-gen model by offering better sound quality and improved battery life. Samsung has increased the battery capacity to 85mAh, and the earbuds now deliver an incredible 11-hour battery life between charges. Sound quality has also gotten much better thanks to dual drivers — a tweeter and a woofer — in each earbud. You'll also find a third microphone for clearer calls and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The carrying case also provides an additional 11 hours worth of battery life, effectively giving you 22 hours. The best part is that you can charge the Galaxy Buds+ wirelessly via any Qi wireless charger. Pros: Great sound quality

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Qi wireless charging/fast charging

Excellent battery life Cons: Average noise isolation

Limited bass

Finicky controls

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy Buds+ The perfect wireless earbuds for your Galaxy S20. The Galaxy Buds+ offer great sound via dual drivers, and you get a 11-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, and wireless charging. $150 at Samsung

Best Value: Soundcore Liberty Air

The Liberty Air have been in the market for over a year, but they continue to be one of the best value-focused options around. You're getting earbuds with a comfortable fit for all-day use, and they manage to deliver great sound quality in spite of the size. The charging case is easily pocketable, and you get seamless connectivity along with an IPX5 rating that makes them more resistant to the elements. They deliver five hours' worth of music playback between charges, and the case includes enough power for three full charges. Sure, the build quality may not be on par with what you get from the likes of Sony and Bose, but they sound great and are very affordable. Pros: IPX5 rating

Great sound

Excellent value

Pocketable design Cons: Volume controls are missing

Average battery life

Charges over Micro-USB

Best Value Soundcore Liberty Air Great sound, incredible value. Combining excellent value with a comfortable fit for all-day use and decent sound quality, the Liberty Air are an easy recommendation. $60 at Amazon

Best Battery Life: Creative Outlier Gold

If you're looking for true wireless earbuds that deliver the best battery life, look no further than Creative's Outlier Gold. With a class-leading battery life of 14 hours between charges, you'll only need to charge these a few times a week. What's even more interesting is that the charging case has enough power for another 25 hours of music playback, giving you a total of 39 hours for each charge cycle. You're getting great audio quality here, with decent bass and a balanced soundstage. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 for rock-solid connectivity, and the AptX codec delivers high-fidelity streaming over Bluetooth. Finally, you also get IPX5 water resistance, making them a great choice for workouts. Pros: 14-hour battery life

Bluetooth 5.0 with AptX

IPX5 rating

Balanced sound Cons: Huge carrying case

Limited software features

Plastic design

Best Battery Life Creative Outlier Gold Listen to more music than ever before. With a 14-hour battery life, the Outlier Gold are the gold standard for battery life. They also deliver great sound, and are water resistant. $100 at Amazon

Best Sound Quality: Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro

The Liberty 2 Pro are the best-sounding true wireless earbuds you'll find for under $200. They deliver incredible sound thanks to a unique driver design, and the sound quality is backed up by a comfortable fit and rock-solid connectivity. The earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.0, and feature the AptX for high-fidelity streaming. You get eight hours of music playback from a full charge, and the carrying case provides another 24 hours' worth of power. The earbuds charge over USB-C, and there's fast charging as well: a 10-minute charge provides two hours' worth of playback. Finally, you also get wireless charging. The sheer number of features on offer combined with the sound quality makes the Liberty 2 Pro a fantastic choice. Pros: Exquisite sound quality

Supreme comfort

AptX codec

Wireless/USB-C wired charging Cons: EQ isn't adjustable

Bulky charging case

Mushy controls

Best Sound Quality Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Sound quality that's in another league. The Liberty 2 Pro have an exhaustive list of features, but you should pick them up for the sound quality on offer. $120 at Amazon

Best for All-Day Use: TaoTronics TT-BH079

Looking for earbuds that you can wear all day? The TT-BH079 is the obvious choice. Clunky naming aside, TaoTronics' earbuds provide supreme comfort that makes them an ideal option for all-day use. You get eight hours of continuous music playback, and the case has another 32 hours' worth of juice, ensuring you only need to charge the case once a week. And when you do need to plug in, you'll do so over USB-C. The sound signature is flat, so you're not going to get booming bass from these earbuds. But considering they cost just $50, they're still great value. Pros: All-day comfort

Excellent battery life

USB-C charging

Great value

Pocketable case Cons: Pairing issues

Average sound quality

Plastic build

Best For All-Day Use TaoTronics TT-BH079 Great for all day every day. TaoTronics' TT-BH079 provide a snug fit that's great for everyday use, and you also get all-day music playback and a no-nonsense design. $50 at Amazon

Best Noise Isolation: Sony WF-1000XM3

If you want a pair of true wireless earbuds with excellent noise cancellation, the Sony WF-1000XM3 should be at the top of your list. Sony has done an incredible job bringing such powerful noise cancellation to an in-ear option, and they effectively tune out all ambient sound in your vicinity. That makes them ideal for your daily commute or noisy offices. You also get astounding sound quality here, and you can tune the sound signature to your liking thanks to highly customizable EQ settings in the app. The earbuds last five hours on a full charge, and the case provides another 10 hours' worth of charge. There's also fast charging here, with a 10-minute charge giving you enough power for 1.5 hours of music playback. Combine that with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and fast pairing over NFC, and you get true wireless earbuds that are hard to beat. Pros: Incredible sound quality

Superlative noise cancellation

Easy-to-use controls

Adjustable EQ

Bluetooth 5.0/NFC fast pairing Cons: Costly

No water resistance

Bulky charging case

Best Noise Isolation Sony WF-1000XM3 Tune out the world. Sony is the currently the brand to beat when it comes to noise cancellation, and the WF-1000XM3 do a fantastic job tuning out ambient sound. $198 at Amazon

Best For Workouts: Jabra Elite 65t

The Elite 65t may be a generation old, but don't let that dissuade you. They have proven sound quality, and the IP55 rating makes them ideal for workouts. You also get a snug fit that ensures they don't fall out during strenuous workouts or when you're running outdoors. With a five-hour battery life between charges and a further 15 hours from the charging case, you don't have to worry about battery life either. The best part is that they're on sale for $100, making them an even more enticing option. If you're in the market for a decent pair of true wireless earbuds, look no further. Pros: IP55 rating

Decent sound quality

Great controls

Pocketable design Cons: No AptX

Video latency issues

Micro-USB charging

Best For Workouts Jabra Elite 65t Still going strong. With an IP55 rating, great audio quality, and a secure fit, the Elite 65t continue to be an excellent option for workouts. $100 at Amazon