Best Thin Cases for Google Pixel 4a Android Central 2020
Having a thicker case can make it difficult to stick your Google Pixel 4a into your pockets or purse. Fortunately, there are plenty of slim cases to choose from that still offer a great deal of protection against drops and bumps. I've gathered the best thin Google Pixel 4a cases, so you can determine which works best for you. To further protect, don't forget to pick up one of the best Pixel 4a screen protectors as well.
- Barely there: X-level Slim Fit Case
- Dual-layer protection: Crave Pixel 4a Dual Guard Case
- Classic design: Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 4a
- Geometric pattern: Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 4a
- Clear and simple: ORNARTO Clear Protective Pixel 4a Case
- Full-body protection: i-Blason Cosmo Series
- No shine: Banzn Slim Matte Pixel 4a Case
- Take a stand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
- Shine, sparkle, sparkle: SunStory Pixel 4a Glitter Case
Barely there: X-level Slim Fit CaseStaff Pick
This ultra-thin case wraps around your Pixel 4a without adding unnecessary bulk. It feels soft to the touch and is easy to put on or remove thanks to the soft TPU material. Get it in wine red, black, or gold.
Dual-layer protection: Crave Pixel 4a Dual Guard Case
Although it's plenty small, Crave's design offers dual-layer protection composed of a soft inner TPU material covered by a hard PC shell. It's sure to protect against dust, dirt, and bumps while giving you a textured grip to prevent slipping. Choose from eight different colors.
Classic design: Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 4a
Spigen is a well-known name in the phone case arena. This option has a sleek design made out of flexible TPU material and it's covered in a spider-web pattern. It's shock absorbent, slim, and classy looking.
Geometric pattern: Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 4a
Nothing makes a statement quite like a gorgeous smartphone case. Caseology's Parallax is both chic and attention-grabbing with its thin geometric pattern. It's sure to protect your phone from low impacts and provide extra grip in your hands. It comes in four different colors, so you can choose the look you like best.
Clear and simple: ORNARTO Clear Protective Pixel 4a Case
This silicone TPU case allows you to see your phone's actual casing through its clear shell. It offers a 0.5mm raised bevel around the edges of your screen to help protect against scratches. It's seriously one of the slimmest cases you'll find.
Full-body protection: i-Blason Cosmo Series
Although it offers both a built-in screen protector and a regular protective shell, this case still manages to be a slim option. It's been 10-foot drop-tested and will protect against scratches and bumps. You can get it in either this ocean blue and gold design or with white marble and rose gold pattern.
No shine: Banzn Slim Matte Pixel 4a Case
Looking for a matte case that shows off vibrant hues? Banzn's four case colors for the Pixel 4a are a perfect fit. They're super lightweight and only 0.8mm thick. It'll definitely be a lot easier slipping them in and out of your pocket.
Take a stand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
If you like the idea of being able to prop up your phone with a kickstand, but still want the case to be ultra-slim then you really need to consider the ESR case. The clear TPU shell is super soft and flexible, but the kickstand is made of metal and is plenty sturdy.
Shine, sparkle, sparkle: SunStory Pixel 4a Glitter Case
To be honest, this case won't provide as much protection as some others out there, but those free-moving pieces of glitter sure are pretty to look at. The shell is made of a soft transparent TPU to provide against mild drops and bumps. There are five different glitter colors to choose from.
Best thin Pixel 4a cases
Finding a case the protects your phone without enveloping it in several thick layers can be a difficult task. To be clear, some of the slimmest cases won't provide the best protection against drops and bumps, but if you're extra careful with your phone, this shouldn't be a problem.
Our top pick is the X-level Slim Fit Case, which is so thin it feels like it's hardly there. It comes in three gorgeous colors and is made of a flexible TPU material, which makes it easy to install and remove.
If you want something that offers a bit more protection, check out the i-Blason Cosmo Series Case. It offers full-body protection as it comes with a plastic faceplate and screen protector duo as well as the phone's main casing. Plus, it comes in a super-chic design.
Lastly, if you are bent on a slim case, but want something that can prop up your phone you'll be interested in the ESR Metal Kickstand Case. The thin clear casing easily wraps around your phone, but then the metal kickstand props it up in a sturdy manner whenever you want to watch your favorite shows without using your hands.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best cases to protect your new Galaxy S20
We've done the research to find the best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases you can buy right now!
Your Pixel 5 will be well protected with these heavy duty cases
Not satisfied with the average Pixel 5 phone case? These heavy-duty options will provide far more protection.
Bring everything you need with these Google Pixel 5 wallet cases
Turn your Pixel 5 into the one-stop location for all your personal things with a wallet case. Whether you're looking for soft leather or a harder material, there are plenty of trusted options.