Best Thin Cases for Google Pixel 4a Android Central 2020

Having a thicker case can make it difficult to stick your Google Pixel 4a into your pockets or purse. Fortunately, there are plenty of slim cases to choose from that still offer a great deal of protection against drops and bumps. I've gathered the best thin Google Pixel 4a cases, so you can determine which works best for you. To further protect, don't forget to pick up one of the best Pixel 4a screen protectors as well.

Best thin Pixel 4a cases

Finding a case the protects your phone without enveloping it in several thick layers can be a difficult task. To be clear, some of the slimmest cases won't provide the best protection against drops and bumps, but if you're extra careful with your phone, this shouldn't be a problem.

Our top pick is the X-level Slim Fit Case, which is so thin it feels like it's hardly there. It comes in three gorgeous colors and is made of a flexible TPU material, which makes it easy to install and remove.

If you want something that offers a bit more protection, check out the i-Blason Cosmo Series Case. It offers full-body protection as it comes with a plastic faceplate and screen protector duo as well as the phone's main casing. Plus, it comes in a super-chic design.

Lastly, if you are bent on a slim case, but want something that can prop up your phone you'll be interested in the ESR Metal Kickstand Case. The thin clear casing easily wraps around your phone, but then the metal kickstand props it up in a sturdy manner whenever you want to watch your favorite shows without using your hands.