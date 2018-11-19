Best Speakers for Your Kano Computer

There's no denying that the Kano Computer speakers are pretty good for what they do, but what if you want to branch out and truly show off to the rest of world just how cool your speakers are? The speakers below are all small, so that they don't take up too much space, have a clear, booming sound, and super simple to set up, which means they'll go great with your Kano Computer.

Packs a Mini-Punch Raspberry Pi Mini Portable Speaker $16 at The Pi Hut This cutesy portable speaker is so small, it can fit in your hand. However, just because it's small — with a power output of 3 volts — doesn't mean it won't get the job done. It has a loud sound, and can easily be controlled by the volume buttons that are around the rim of the speaker at the bottom. It also has a playback time of seven hours, meaning you can use it on the go without having to worry it'll run out of juice. Good enough to speak Hamburger Mini Speaker $8 at Dexter Industries While originally intended for the voice of Raspberry Pi robot project, it works just as well for your Kano Computer. As long as your Raspberry Pi has an audio jack, this speaker will work just fine. This Raspberry Pi speaker has its own power supply and can be charged through a USB port. Just like the previous speaker, you'll be able to control the volume level through the use of volume buttons. And at $8, you can't go wrong. Aesthetically sound Arvicka AUX LED Speakers $17 at Amazon I love speakers that really are just plug-in and play and the Arvicka speakers are no exception. The AUX cord connected to the Arvicka allows you to set up your speakers as fast and as easy as possible, so you won't be neglected of your Kano Computer's sound. The lights that come with the speakers are also aesthetically pleasing, but you can turn them off. As for sound, size doesn't seem to matter since a number of reviewers have stated that this little speaker's noise can fill the room (although probably only a smaller one). USHONK for sound USHONK USB Mini Speaker Computer Speaker $12 at Amazon A speaker that allows you to place it anywhere, knowing it won't get in the way at all, is always a good sign in my book. This speaker is small, and while it isn't the loudest, it does have a clear voice quality that more than makes up for it. What's more, it works perfectly with any Raspberry Pi project, making it a great match with your Kano Computer. Heavenly compatibility CQRobot Arduino Speaker $8 at Amazon Like the Hamburger Mini, the CQRobot Arduino speaker is mostly used for small electrical projects. However, the lack of distortion in its sound (which is surprisingly loud), as well as it's small, thin frame that can be screwed down anywhere on your Kano Computer is a hard thing to pass up on. Constant sound without the need for a constant set up? Sign me up. Plug and play SUPVIN Portable Mini 3.5mm Speaker $10 at Amazon Does your Raspberry Pi have a 3.5mm audio jack? If yes, the SUPVIN portable mini will be perfect for you. Its dual speakers bring the noise with crisp stereo sound, and its sleek design will make it so that it doesn't look out of place when placed next to your Kano Computer. You won't even have to worry about damaging it either, as it's anti-skid bottom makes it an immovable force of nature no matter where you place it.

The above speakers have two things in common. The first is that they're able to convey a fantastic amount of sound despite their size, so you most definitely won't struggle with hearing anything; and the second thing is that they're all compatible with the Raspberry Pi, aka, your Kano Computer, without the need for an amplifier. Of course, if I had to pick a favorite? I'd grab the Raspberry Pi Mini Portable Speaker in a heartbeat for its cutesy look and powerful sound.