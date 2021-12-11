When you start building your smart home, one of the central parts should be picking up an excellent smart speaker. But for a home to truly be smart, it should handle specific tasks on its own — OK, maybe with a bit of help. That's where the smart speaker comes into play, especially if it's one of Amazon's fantastic Alexa speakers. Because it has added a helpful automation feature to the latest 4th-Gen Echo and Echo Dot that uses ultrasonic sounds to detect if there is anyone in the room. This means it can turn the lights on when someone enters the room and off when they leave. Of course, you have control over this feature. So, follow along to learn how to enable Motion Detection on your Amazon Echo device.

How to enable or disable Motion Detection on your Amazon Echo device

Motion Detection is a helpful way to enable Occupancy Routines for your smart home devices when your 4th gen Echo devices recognize that someone is in the room. Using ultrasonic sound to carry out these tasks, rather than a camera, may be a little more comforting to some.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap on Devices at the bottom of your screen. Choose the option Echo & Alexa. Find and tap on the Echo you want to enable or disable Motion Detection. Open the device's settings by tapping on the gear icon in the upper right corner. Scroll down until you find the option Motion Detection and tap on it. Tap on the toggle to turn the feature on or off as you choose.

While in the settings for Motion Detection, there is an option to set up Occupancy Routines and begin creating some smart home automations right away.

Having your smart speakers carry out tasks that you create by simply sensing that someone has entered the room is pretty awesome. Generally, for those types of automations, you'd need to incorporate a different kind of helpful smart home sensor or use one of the Echo Show devices with a camera — like the Echo Show 10. Now you know how to do all of it from your screenless and cameraless Amazon Echo 4th gen speakers.