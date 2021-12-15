Best Speakers for Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition 2022

When it comes to finding great Echo Dot kids speakers to pair with the Echo Dot Kids Edition, you're spoiled for choice. You can go the traditional route by using 3.5mm auxiliary cables, but where's the fun in that? These Bluetooth speakers will speak perfectly to your child's style, and a few of them also speak to a parent's practicality.

Waterproof Altec Lansing IMW258 Mini H2O $20 at Amazon The Altec Lansing IMW258 is likely the best option for a Bluetooth speaker to pair with the Echo Dot Kids. No, you might not be taking it to the pool, but it will resist accidental spills and comes in several stylish colors. Squishy Ears AEO Portable Bunny Bluetooth Speaker $20 at Amazon The ears are squishy and the little 😄 eyelashes help this cute and compact speaker turn the adorability factor up to 11. The silicone is easy to grip and carry around the room or around the house to keep the place hoppin'! Big Sound DOSS SoundBox XS Touch From $18 at Amazon This impressively-named speaker is touch-sensitive, which can be super-fun for a child, but admittedly less so for parents. Plus, there are two 5-watt drivers to provide big sound in a small package. Nostalgia iHome Star Wars BB8 Bluetooth Speaker $20 at Amazon This franchise is over 40 years old, but it's going stronger than ever today. Chances are someone in your home is a big fan of Star Wars and this BB8 Bluetooth speaker from iHome would be the perfect addition. Nightstand buddy WamGra Night Lights Lamp and Speaker $36 at Amazon This technicolor Bluetooth speaker doubles as a color-changing, dimmable bedside lamp and an alarm clock. No matter what theme your room or your music, this speaker can match it and light up the pillow fort party. Baby Shark on repeat Rittle Whale Shark Bluetooth Speaker $25 at Amazon If your kids are going to blast Baby Shark on repeat, they might as well doo doo doo do so on a shark speaker! Plus, this one comes with a carrying strap, so they can chase you around the house with it.

Kids like to make noise

If you are in the market for a new speaker that sounds better than the Echo Dot Kids, this list is for you. Our favorite is the Altec Lansing IMW258 because it's compact, portable, durable, and waterproof.

There are many other fun options like the BB8 Speaker, the Rittle Whale Shark Speaker, as well as this all-in-one nightstand solution from WamGra. The possibilities for adding fun Bluetooth speakers to your child's Echo Dot Kids Edition are virtually endless!