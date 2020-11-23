If you're shopping for high-quality audio gear this Black Friday , one of the top brands you need to have on your shopping list is Sonos. From smart speakers to powerful soundbars, the company has a strong product line for you to choose from this holiday season. Sonos products tend to be on the pricey side, but thanks to available and upcoming Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings, you can do some shopping without completely destroying your wallet.

Sonos Beam is one of the very best soundbars you can buy in 2020, and thanks to this generous Black Friday sale, it can be yours for $100 less than normal. With its compact design, booming sound quality, and incredibly simple installation, the Beam has everything you need to take your home entertainment to the next level.

Of the deals currently available, the Sonos Beam sticks out as being the deal you absolutely cannot miss. It's currently on sale for just $299, which is considerably cheaper than its $399 retail price. Between its excellent speakers and intuitive design, there's not much to dislike.

If a soundbar isn't the kind of Sonos device you're shopping for, however, there are plenty of other discounts to keep your eye on.

Black Friday Sonos deals available now

Starting first with Black Friday sales, these are savings that are live right now. They're available through Nov. 30 and include all of the following (in addition to the Sonos Beam deal mentioned above):

Sonos Move | $100 off at Amazon Want to take the power of Sonos with you wherever you go? That's what you get with the Move — the company's one and only wireless speaker. The Sonos Move sounds amazing, gets up to 11 hours of battery life, and comes with a nifty charging base. It's available right now with a $100 discount for Black Friday. $299 at Amazon Sonos Sub | $100 off at Amazon All Sonos speakers kick out a good amount of bass for their respective sizes, but if you want to really get things thumping, you should pick up a Sonos Sub. This dedicated subwoofer has two force-canceling drivers for outstanding bass, along with a design that's sure to turn heads. Buy it now to save $100 of its retail price. $599 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Sonos deals

On Nov. 30, Sonos then shifts to its Cyber Monday deals. It includes savings on the Sonos One, One SL, Five, and Amp, but the promotion is a bit different from the Black Friday deals. These Cyber Monday discounts are available for one day only, so you'll have a much smaller window to jump on them compared to the Black Friday offers.

Sonos's "Treat Yourself" sale

A few days after its Cyber Monday event, Sonos is coming back with one final offer to end 2020 on a high note. Between Dec. 4-13, you can save $40 on both the Sonos One and One SL — bringing them down to $159 and $139, respectively.

That's not quite as good as what's going to be available on Cyber Monday, but if you don't have the cash to buy then, you do have another opportunity to look forward to.