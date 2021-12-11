Best smart surge protectors 2022

With all the gadgets and devices we own today, we want to protect them from any surges or spikes that may occur. Unfortunately, electronic devices can be expensive to replace, so why not purchase a middleman to absorb any extra charge that may pass through the circuit? You can get a standard surge protector, but if you want to get something that's connected so it can be part of your overall smart home, we've rounded up a bunch of the best smart surge protectors that offer more than just surge protection.

Independent control Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 $50 at Amazon The Kasa Smart Power Strip has six outlets and three USB ports. You can control each of the six outlets independently with the Kasa Smart App. You can even set a time for when an outlet turns on or off. Voice commands can be used with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana to control any device connected to the power strip. One-half smart APC Smart Plug Wi-Fi Power Strip with USB Ports From $35 at Amazon This surge protector from APC has six outlets in total. Three of them have smart capability meaning any devices plugged into those outlets can be controlled via the APC Home app or by voice through Amazon Echo. There are also 4 USB ports, two of which are smart ports that you can manage through the app. Use your voice AHRISE Smart Plug WiFi Surge Protector $27 at Amazon Finished in sleek back, this surge protector works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, as well as an app for remote control. It has four smart outlets, four always-on outlets, and four USB ports to connect many devices from one wall outlet. Plus, the 6-foot extension cord is appreciated for seamless placement just about anywhere. No hub required Geeni Surge 6-Outlet Smart Extension Cord $27 at Amazon Who needs a smart hub when you have a smart surge protector? Geeni's Protector works with Alexa and Google Assistant and doesn't require you to use a hub to get it up and running. All you need is the standard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi that's already in your home and the Geeni app on your smartphone or tablet. Take it with you Smart Power Strip Work with Alexa Google Home $20 at Amazon A lot of surge protectors are bulky and take up too much space to travel with them. That's not a problem with the Gosund Smart Power Strip, as this surge protector was designed with travel in mind. This works with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and sports three standard outlets and three USB-A ports. For the great outdoors POWRUI Smart Power Strip $30 at Amazon What's the fun in having a smart home if you can't help make your outdoor accessories smart, too? POWRUI takes care of that with its Outdoor Smart Surge Protector, which offers IP44 water-resistance, and is made with ABS fireproof material and a splash-proof design to withstand the elements. Instead of being limited by the power cables to the surge protector, the POWRUI's four outlets are separated, allowing more mobility. Everyone's friend LINGANZH Smart Power Strip Surge Protector $23 at Amazon With the LINGANZH Surge Protector, you'll get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and you can set schedules and timers with the necessary app. You can also use the app to set up "Device Sharing," giving access to anyone in your home to use and control the different outlets. For the design-conscious Austere V Series Power $180 at Amazon This one will cost you a pretty penny, but if you take great pride in how every gadget in your home looks, the style can't be beat. And it delivers the goods, with a total of eight outlets plus five rapid-charging USB ports, including a pair of USB-A and three USB-Cs. With fire and power spike safety and everything powered by the WovenArmor cable, it's as sleek as it is functional. For the Apple fan meross Smart Power Strip $41 at Amazon If your preferred smart home platform is Apple HomeKit, this is the power strip for you, though it's compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings as well. It's pretty basic with just four outlets and four USB ports, but the six-foot extension cord is a nice touch so that you can hide it behind the couch or your office desk. Control it remotely using the HomeKit app (a separate Apple device, like an Apple TV or iPad, is required) or use it with an Android phone and the meross app.

Which one comes out on top?

For a reasonable price, the TP-LINK WiFi Smart Power Strip is a top choice when it comes to the best smart surge protectors. It has Wi-Fi allowing you to connect to it via the Kasa Smart app. With the app, you can schedule times to switch outlets off or on. You get six outlets and three USB ports, which is a healthy amount of sockets to plug your devices into. It's perfect for the living room or office. There's voice control with it being compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home.

If you are willing to spend the money to connect many devices for your home theater or office, it doesn't get much more stylish than the Austere V Series Power. Yes, it's much more expensive than the others on this list. Still, you also get premium protection with tons of outlets and spacing between each AC port, so you don't have to worry about skipping one in between when plugging in devices with larger adapters.

Given how expensive tech devices are today, you want to invest in the best possible products to protect them. And any of the surge protectors on this list will do the job. So choose the one that will fit well in the space you intend to position it, which will accommodate everything you want to plug in.