Best Small Wireless Chargers For True Wireless Earbuds

Charging true wireless earbuds usually involves placing them inside their included charging case, but how do you charge the case itself? Usually, it's via microUSB or USB-C cable but did you know that some true wireless earbuds cases can be charged wirelessly? Charging works using virtually any small wireless charger: just place the buds atop the charging surface and it will recharge without wires. If you want to go truely wireless, here are the best small wireless charger for wireless earbuds.

Extra-long cable: Ventev Qi Chargepad+

Staff Pick

This small, circular-shaped wireless charger offers rapid charging for most wireless devices. Place the true wireless earbuds case in the center and it will charge it up in no time. The stylish design, including a cloth covering, means you can place it anywhere in the home and it won't stick out like a sore thumb, like on your bedroom nightstand, side table, or kitchen countertop. MFI-certified for use with Apple devices, what really makes this stand out is the long 5-foot charging cable that gives you the freedom to place it anywhere and tuck the cord out of sight. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

$38 at Amazon

Stand up!: Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charger 10W

Optimized for Qi devices, this charger can charge at 5W of power for devices like true wireless earbuds, including the Apple AirPods 2, or 7.5W for the iPhone and 9W for Samsung devices. With a 4-foot cable included along with a two-year warranty, you can grab the wireless stand as well for charging smartphones upright. It's a great option for charging both phones and earbuds that will adjust the wattage based on the device that's placed atop it. It comes in black or white.

$38 at Amazon

Check your status: Anker PowerWave Pad

With this wireless charger, you can check charging status from the LED indicator. If it's flashing blue, an object might be in the way of successful charging. If it flashes green, you might not be using a compatible 5V/2A or higher adapter. With a 4-foot cable and 10W max charging power, it comes in cool color options like black, white, and navy. But if you want to get multiple chargers to place throughout the house, this one is super affordable.

From $11 at Amazon

Super pocketable: Spigen SteadiBoost

Super compact, this wireless charger can fit in the palm of your hand and can easily be tucked away on your office desk, nightstand, or even in your backpack or purse. It is Qi-certified and supports up to 10W charging, which is more than you'd possibly need for true wireless earbuds. The charger itself charges via USB-C and has useful Control Heat Technology that will prevent it from overheating.

$20 at Amazon

Two-for-one: Samsung DuoPad Fast Charge 2.0

Using this convenient wireless charger, you can charge two devices at the same time, like the true wireless earbuds and a smartwatch. It offers Fast Charge technology for Samsung Galaxy smartphones so Galaxy S10 and newer devices can charge at up to 12W. But while it's designed mostly for phones and smartwatches, it is Qi-certified to charge any Qi-enabled product. It comes with a one-year warranty, and you can get it in black or white.

From $59 at Amazon

Cut the cords to charge your buds

If you want to fully cut the cords and be able to plop your wireless earbuds case down on a wireless charging surface when they need a boost instead of fumbling for cables, any of these small wireless chargers will do. If you travel often, go with the Spigen SteadiBoost as its ultra-portable design make it a perfect travel companion. It's super small, literally able to fit in your pocket. And the price is right.

If you want to charge two things at the same time, the Samsung DuoPad is the better way to go. It's especially a good option if you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as well as Galaxy earbuds since it can fast charge the phone.

But overall, the Ventev Chargepad+ is versatile for placement anywhere at home with a super-long cord you can more easily tuck away and attractive design that will look good anywhere.

