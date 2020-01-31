Best Small Wireless Chargers For True Wireless Earbuds Android Central 2020

Charging true wireless earbuds usually involves placing them inside their included charging case, but how do you charge the case itself? Usually, it's via microUSB or USB-C cable but did you know that some true wireless earbuds cases can be charged wirelessly? Charging works using virtually any small wireless charger: just place the buds atop the charging surface and it will recharge without wires. If you want to go truely wireless, here are the best small wireless charger for wireless earbuds.

Cut the cords to charge your buds

If you want to fully cut the cords and be able to plop your wireless earbuds case down on a wireless charging surface when they need a boost instead of fumbling for cables, any of these small wireless chargers will do. If you travel often, go with the Spigen SteadiBoost as its ultra-portable design make it a perfect travel companion. It's super small, literally able to fit in your pocket. And the price is right.

If you want to charge two things at the same time, the Samsung DuoPad is the better way to go. It's especially a good option if you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as well as Galaxy earbuds since it can fast charge the phone.

But overall, the Ventev Chargepad+ is versatile for placement anywhere at home with a super-long cord you can more easily tuck away and attractive design that will look good anywhere.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.