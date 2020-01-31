Best Small Wireless Chargers For True Wireless Earbuds Android Central 2020
Charging true wireless earbuds usually involves placing them inside their included charging case, but how do you charge the case itself? Usually, it's via microUSB or USB-C cable but did you know that some true wireless earbuds cases can be charged wirelessly? Charging works using virtually any small wireless charger: just place the buds atop the charging surface and it will recharge without wires. If you want to go truely wireless, here are the best small wireless charger for wireless earbuds.
- Extra-long cable: Ventev Qi Chargepad+
- Stand up!: Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charger 10W
- Check your status: Anker PowerWave Pad
- Super pocketable: Spigen SteadiBoost
- Two-for-one: Samsung DuoPad Fast Charge 2.0
Extra-long cable: Ventev Qi Chargepad+Staff Pick
This small, circular-shaped wireless charger offers rapid charging for most wireless devices. Place the true wireless earbuds case in the center and it will charge it up in no time. The stylish design, including a cloth covering, means you can place it anywhere in the home and it won't stick out like a sore thumb, like on your bedroom nightstand, side table, or kitchen countertop. MFI-certified for use with Apple devices, what really makes this stand out is the long 5-foot charging cable that gives you the freedom to place it anywhere and tuck the cord out of sight. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.
Stand up!: Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charger 10W
Optimized for Qi devices, this charger can charge at 5W of power for devices like true wireless earbuds, including the Apple AirPods 2, or 7.5W for the iPhone and 9W for Samsung devices. With a 4-foot cable included along with a two-year warranty, you can grab the wireless stand as well for charging smartphones upright. It's a great option for charging both phones and earbuds that will adjust the wattage based on the device that's placed atop it. It comes in black or white.
Check your status: Anker PowerWave Pad
With this wireless charger, you can check charging status from the LED indicator. If it's flashing blue, an object might be in the way of successful charging. If it flashes green, you might not be using a compatible 5V/2A or higher adapter. With a 4-foot cable and 10W max charging power, it comes in cool color options like black, white, and navy. But if you want to get multiple chargers to place throughout the house, this one is super affordable.
Super pocketable: Spigen SteadiBoost
Super compact, this wireless charger can fit in the palm of your hand and can easily be tucked away on your office desk, nightstand, or even in your backpack or purse. It is Qi-certified and supports up to 10W charging, which is more than you'd possibly need for true wireless earbuds. The charger itself charges via USB-C and has useful Control Heat Technology that will prevent it from overheating.
Two-for-one: Samsung DuoPad Fast Charge 2.0
Using this convenient wireless charger, you can charge two devices at the same time, like the true wireless earbuds and a smartwatch. It offers Fast Charge technology for Samsung Galaxy smartphones so Galaxy S10 and newer devices can charge at up to 12W. But while it's designed mostly for phones and smartwatches, it is Qi-certified to charge any Qi-enabled product. It comes with a one-year warranty, and you can get it in black or white.
Cut the cords to charge your buds
If you want to fully cut the cords and be able to plop your wireless earbuds case down on a wireless charging surface when they need a boost instead of fumbling for cables, any of these small wireless chargers will do. If you travel often, go with the Spigen SteadiBoost as its ultra-portable design make it a perfect travel companion. It's super small, literally able to fit in your pocket. And the price is right.
If you want to charge two things at the same time, the Samsung DuoPad is the better way to go. It's especially a good option if you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as well as Galaxy earbuds since it can fast charge the phone.
But overall, the Ventev Chargepad+ is versatile for placement anywhere at home with a super-long cord you can more easily tuck away and attractive design that will look good anywhere.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy.
Ditch the wires with these Qi car chargers
Plugging in your phone every single time you get in the car is tedious and easy to forget, so upgrade your life and get yourself a Qi charging mount instead.
Charge wire-free with these wireless chargers for the LG G6
Gone are the days of having to be plugged into the wall all the time, as we can now take advantage of wireless Qi charging for many devices. One of these is the LG G6 and we have found the best wireless charging pads that money can buy in 2020.