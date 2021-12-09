Best Sennheiser Headphones 2022

Sennheiser has a large selection of headphones and finding the best one can be tough. However, we firmly believe the company's HD 600 headphones are by far the best set of headphones Sennheiser makes due to their excellent sound quality, comfort, and flexibility.

Best Overall: Sennheiser HD 600

The HD 600 from Sennheiser are by far the best price to performance headphones the company makes. It delivers incredible sound with excellent dynamic range and soundstage without needing an amp for a great price. They are open-back headphones, so you'll probably want to use them in the comfort of your own home or a studio.

So let's start there. The HD 600 are strictly "at home" headphones due to their open-back design. This means that all of your music will leak, and people around you will hear exactly what you're listening to. However, the trade-off is a super-wide soundstage and excellent dynamic range. The frequency response is as expected for open-back headphones. The midrange and treble are neutral and flat, but the bass is a bit underwhelming. That's mostly due to the open-back design not allowing the bass to bounce back at you. This creates an early bass roll-off meaning you lose a lot of thump and rumble from the low-bass.

In terms of comfort, the HD 600 are likely the most comfortable headphones you'll ever wear. The ear cups and headband are made out of soft foam material, and the clamping force isn't terribly strong where it may feel like the headphone is squeezing your head. You won't have to worry about your ears getting warm since it's an open-back headphone, adding to the comfort.

Out of the box, the HD 600 uses the much less common 1/4-inch connector, but it does include a 1/4-inch to 1/8-inch (3.5mm) adapter, which is much more common. This means that you'll be able to plug your HD 600 into practically anything as long as you have the adapter. On the other end, the HD 600 also uses a proprietary connector to connect to the headphone itself. While we don't predict Sennheiser will be leaving the headphone game anytime soon, proprietary connectors aren't ideal.

Best Value: Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT

The Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT are the best bang for your buck when it comes to the company's overall headphone lineup.

For the price, the HD 4.40 BT performs great when it comes to sound quality. They feature a bass heavy sound that will make bass lovers fall in love with them. The midrange and treble are nice and balanced, giving them a fantastic bass-forward sound.

In terms of comfort, the HD 4.40 BT are pretty decent unless you have more prominent ears. The ear cups and headband are soft, but the headband is a bit thin, so you may experience some discomfort towards the crown of your head if you have a bigger head. The ear cups also don't extend super deep, which makes them uncomfortable for those who have wider ears. The ear cups get pretty warm thanks to the headphones having large, leather-based ear cups.

Battery life is excellent with up to 25 hours of listening time on a single charge. It charges over the aging Micro-USB port, and there's no fast charging, which is a bummer on both accounts. But at least they last a long time even if you need to wait 2 hours to recharge them.

Best Active Noise Canceling: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 are a recent addition to the company's headphone lineup, replacing the previous Momentum Wireless. Fortunately, the Momentum Wireless 3 don't disappoint as one of the best wireless headphones available.

So let's start with the headlining feature: active noise cancelation (ANC). The Momentum Wireless 3 are up there with the big dogs. If I had to rank ANC performance, the Momentum Wireless would be in third place comfortably. Only being beaten by the Sony WH-1000XM3 (first), and Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (second). The NCH 700 from Bose and the Momentum Wireless 3 are super close, though. The Momentum Wireless 3 are capable of blocking out nearly all low-end/bass noise and midrange noises. Like most other ANC headphones, the Momentum Wireless 3 struggles canceling out treble, but that's expected. The Momentum Wireless 3 suffers from very minimal wind noise as well.

The headphone features an ambient sound mode that is enabled with a toggle on the left ear cup. The ambient sound mode of the Momentum Wireless 3 are the best we've heard so far rivaling our previous best, the Bang & Olufsen H9i. The ambient sound mode sounds very natural and true-to-life as if you weren't wearing headphones at all. By default, enabling ambient sound mode will pause your audio, but that can be adjusted with Sennheiser's smartphone app. Sound quality is excellent with the Momentum Wireless 3. They sound a bit "bright", which means that they have an emphasis on the treble. Dynamic range is excellent, and soundstage is above average for active noise canceling headphones.

Comfort is excellent, with no issues with ear fatigue or heaviness on the crown of the head. The ear cups and headband are super soft and comfortable; however, the ear cups do get warm after several hours of usage. In terms of battery life, the Momentum Wireless 3 are on the lower end with only 17 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. They charge over USB-C and include a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, along with a USB-C to USB-A adapter if you want to plug them into an older computer to charge.

Best True Wireless: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

If you're specifically looking for Sennheiser true wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 are your best bet. The biggest selling point of the Momentum TW2 is their sound quality, which are above average for true wireless earbuds.

The sound is a bit bass boosted but it's smooth and balanced otherwise. Fortunately, the boost isn't distasteful or overbearing, making them great to listen to even if you're not a fan of a ton of bass. The earbuds feature a companion app (available an Android and iOS) with a built-in EQ. This allows you to tame down the bass if you'd like a more balanced sound.

Battery life is solid with up to seven hours on the buds side and an additional 21 hours with the case. This equates to 28 hours of juice between the case and earbuds. The charging case also charges over USB-C, which is a bonus, but it does not feature wireless charging of any sort. The case isn't the smallest in the world but can still easily be pocketable.

Comfort is excellent, too. You'll have no problem keeping them in your ears, even for long periods of time. However, the earbuds might feel a bit heavy for some after extended use. This varies by ear greatly but most people won't have an issue with comfort.

Best On-Ear: Sennheiser HD 250BT

While not brand new to the world, Sennheiser's HD 250BT are new to North America and they come with an agreeable price that puts the company's technology within reach for a lot of users. On-ear headphones aren't as widely available, but it's not because they're not capable. These cans prove that.

Many of the trappings supporting Sennheiser headphones apply here, including the Smart Control app and its useful EQ to customize the sound and get even more out of the HD 250BT. The sound maintains a decent balance, but does try to boost the bass off the bat to warrant the "club sound" the company claims they have.

More than that, Sennheiser didn't skimp out on the codec support. Not only do you get AAC and aptX, but also aptX Low Latency, making these ideal for mobile gaming where lag need not be an issue. The built-in mic is good for both phone and video calls, too.

The longer your music or gaming sessions, the more you may feel the physical pinch, which isn't surprising for an on-ear pair, but they're pretty comfortable otherwise. And you may be wearing them for a while each time, considering they can play for up to 25 hours per charge. They do charge via USB-C, but doesn't look like there's a fast charging option to get them back up and playing in less time.

Best Open-Back: Sennheiser HD 800 S

The Sennheiser HD 800 S are the headphones people love to talk about when they talk about fabulous Sennheiser headphones. The only reason it doesn't make out best overall pick is due to their price.

In terms of sound quality, the HD 800 S are excellent for an open-back headphone. The bass rolls off pretty nicely and does get slightly overemphasized in the upper-bass but not enough where most people will hear, the midrange is balanced overall as expected, and the treble is equally as balanced. Soundstage is superb thanks to the open-back design, and dynamic range is excellent here as well. The biggest downside is you'll need to purchase a separate amplifier to make the most of the headphones. It's not a requirement, but you'll have a tough time getting them to a decent volume without an amp. Don't even bother plugging them into your smartphone. That's if you purchase a 3.5mm adapter in the first place. The HD 800 S comes with an XLR cord and a 1/4-inch cord with no 1/4-inch to 1/8-inch (3.5mm) adapter in the box. The other end of the connector is proprietary, meaning if Sennheiser decided to stop manufacturing the cord, you're going to be in for a tough time if your cable ever breaks.

Comfort is also excellent with a large headband and super-soft ear cups. You won't have any issues with discomfort, ear fatiguing, or a feeling of heaviness on the head. They also don't get warm thanks to the open-back design. You'll have a ton of audio leaking because of the aforementioned open-back design, so you'll more than likely want to use the HD 800 S when at home or in a private area. They are a bit large, though, so if you have a small head, you may run into issues with getting them properly on your head.

Best Over-Ear: Sennheiser PXC 550-II

If you're looking for fabulous over-ear headphones but don't care for ANC too much, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II may be up your alley.

In terms of sound quality, the PXC 550-II perform quite well. The bass is present but isn't "boomy," which means you'll get great detail from the bass but won't necessarily feel it. Otherwise, the sound is relatively balanced with minor inconsistencies that most people won't hear.

Battery life is excellent, with up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. Unfortunately, the PXC 550 charge over Micro-USB, which is becoming increasingly annoying to carry since it's outdated in favor of USB-C. It's still better than using a proprietary connector, like some of Sennheiser's headphones use, but USB-C would have been preferred here.

Comfort is excellent with no issues with ear fatigue, heaviness, or discomfort with the headband or ear cups. Your ears will get hot after a few hours of usage, though, due to the closed-back design and ear cup material choice.

The PXC 550-II do feature active noise-canceling (ANC), but you should probably avoid it. Sound leaking is quite bad here, but it can be kept to minimum at low volume. Plus, by not having it enabled, you'll get even better battery life.

Best Neckbud: Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless

Sennheiser isn't known for its neckbud earbuds, but it does have a small selection of them on the market. The Momentum In-Ear are Sennheiser's current best neckbuds.

Sound quality is good overall but is slightly lackluster compared to other Sennheiser headphones. The Momentum In-Ear Wireless feature a warm and dark signature, which translates to elevated bass, along with a midrange and treble that take a backseat. Dynamic range and soundstage are decent compared to other neckbud earbuds.

Battery life is good at 10 hours on a single charge. This should get most people through their day without much issue. There's no fast charging here, so you'll have to wait around 90 minutes to charge your buds once they are completely depleted. They charge over Micro-USB, which is pretty awful in 2020, but it's better than a proprietary connector.

The Momentum In-Ear Wireless are pretty comfortable. Of course, they have an in-ear design and come with multiple ear tip sizes in the box to maximize comfort and fit. Unlike some other in-ear earbuds, the Momentum In-Ear get shoved in your ear rather than laying on top, which some may find uncomfortable, especially after a few hours of usage. The neckband itself is super light and rests comfortably around your neck without much issue.

Bottom line

Sennheiser is a veteran in the headphone game and has been making headphones for several decades. The company has introduced some new gear, but the classic Sennheiser HD 600 are still the best headphone the company makes without too many compromises.

The HD 600 offer one of the best experiences when it comes to headphones. The sound quality and soundstage are excellent and comfort is some of the best we've tested. Their only real downside is the proprietary connector.

How to choose the best Sennheiser headphones

When looking at Sennheiser headphones, the company typically puts sound quality above all else. While they're usually great at it, some outliers feature more bass, treble, or both.

Otherwise, when deciding on headphones, you're looking at comfort. Luckily, as a general rule of thumb, Sennheiser's headphones are super comfortable, especially those that have an open-back design. You may also want to consider battery life if they are Bluetooth headphones as you don't want to get stuck with dead headphones halfway through an 18-hour flight.

Sound Quality

Sound quality should be the top priority for potential headphone buyers. It doesn't matter if they're super comfortable or look pretty if your headphones sound like absolute crap. Fortunately, Sennheiser is a company that cares about sound quality, whether that's frequency response, soundstage, or dynamic range.

Our top two picks are the HD 800 S and the HD 600, unsurprisingly. They both feature a relatively balanced sound signature with excellent dynamic range and soundstage thanks to the open-back design. Both headphones are of the wired variety, and the HD 800 S will need an amp to get the best sound out of them.

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 take our number three spot as it features a balanced sound signature, and that's with ANC enabled. Dynamic range is excellent, and soundstage is solid given they are closed-back headphones.

Best Sennheiser headphones, ranked by sound quality

Sennheiser HD 800 S Sennheiser HD 600 Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Comfort

Honestly, most Sennheiser headphones are very comfortable. There are a few outliers, but generally speaking, most of them are super comfortable for both short and long periods of use.

Again, the HD 800 S and HD 600 make the top of our list. The ear cups and headband are super soft but dense enough to allow your head and ears to breathe. The open-back design also eliminates any warmth or heat you may feel on your ears.

The Momentum Wireless 3 are designed with comfort in mind. Most people use ANC headphones on flights, and the Momentum Wireless 3 do not disappoint. Not only do they cancel out a ton of noise around you, but they are also super comfortable with a soft headband and ear cups.

Best Sennheiser headphones, ranked by comfort

Sennheiser HD 800 S Sennheiser HD 600 Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Sennheiser PXC 550-II

Battery Life

Unsurprisingly, over-ear headphones tend to have longer battery life than earbuds, and that holds true here. The Sennheiser PXC 550-II top the list with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. This is more than enough for a long flight or a daily commute.

The HD 4.40 BT are a close second with up to 25 hours of battery life. Both the HD 4.40 BT and PXC 550-II battery life estimates assume you have ANC enabled, so you'll get at least a few extra hours of battery life without ANC.

The same goes for our third pick, which are the Momentum Wireless 3. These nes you 17 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC enabled. The Momentum Wireless 3 also happen to be the only headphones on our list that use USB-C for charging.

Best Sennheiser headphones, ranked by battery life

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

