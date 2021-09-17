Best Sengled light bulbs Android Central 2021

There are a ton of great options when choosing the best Sengled light bulbs for your home. Not only do you have the choice of shape and size, but you can also decide whether you want lights that connect to a Zigbee hub, your Wi-Fi network, or bulbs that work over Bluetooth. Sengled also sells cheap smart LED light bulbs that you won't feel guilty about investing in. These are some of the top picks for the best Sengled light bulbs.

This multicolored A19 bulb doesn't require a Zigbee hub to get going, which is why it's a top pick for anyone just getting started in building out their smart home lighting. You'll be able to use voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant, as well as operate your lights when you're away from home. So if you forgot to turn off the bathroom light before heading out for the night, you could fix that in no time through the app. This bulb lets you pick among 16 million colors to illuminate your space and set the mood, and you can dim your lights when it's time to watch a movie or slowly drift off to sleep. You can also set schedules for when it's time to slowly wake up in the morning or pick lighting effects that suit your activity. Pros: No hub is required

2000K-6500K adjustable temperature

16 million colors

25,000 hour lifetime

Set custom schedules and scenes Cons: Only 10 bulbs per router

Need hub to unlock all features

Best starter kit: Sengled Smart LED Soft White A19 Kit

Though you can purchase Sengled light bulbs that connect directly to Wi-Fi or work through Bluetooth, a Sengled hub is advised if you plan to integrate your lights with smart plugs, switches, sensors, and other ecosystems like Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and more. By getting a Sengled hub, you can not only connect up to 64 bulbs per hub, but you can control your lights in twice as much range (300 feet). Also, many of the more unique bulbs that Sengled sells require a Zigbee hub. Fortunately, this Sengled started kit comes with a hub included and four bulbs that emit 2700K soft white light that can be dimmed through the app. These bulbs are a great bang for your buck and work with voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. With 800 lumens per bulb, these make an excellent fit for your living room, lamps throughout your home, and your bedroom. Pros: Includes hub

Great package deal

Voice compatibility

Connect up to 64 bulbs

Dimmable with app Cons: Requires hub

Only one white temperature

Best outdoor floodlight: Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor PAR38 Bulb

If you need a smart light bulb for your backyard, driveway, or porch, the Sengled Motion Sensor PAR38 Bulbs are a perfect choice. These extra-bright bulbs clock in at 1200 lumens and make great floodlights. When motion is detected within 30 feet, each bulb will automatically light up with bright white light (3000K) for 90 seconds. With wide-angle detection, the bulb can sense motion within a 100-degree field of vision. These bulbs can also trigger other smart bulbs in your home to turn on or off, making them convenient when you pull into your driveway after a long day at work and come home to an already illuminated hallway. They also work with Google Assistant and Alexa and smart home ecosystems like Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Echo, and IFTTT. If you're worried about these bulbs turning on during the day, don't. There's a daylight sensor to make sure they stay off during the day. And when it comes to the weather, these light bulbs have an IP44 rating, so they should withstand rain and most weather without any problems. Pros: Wide-angle detection

Includes daylight sensor

Weatherproof, IP44 rating

Dimmable with app

25,000-hour life Cons: Requires a hub

Could have a stronger IP rating

Best candelabra: Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Candle Bulb

Candle bulbs are great for lamps, chandeliers, or wall sconces you have in your home. With 450 lumens, these aren't the brightest bulbs, but they do a great job creating beautiful accent lighting or illuminating a smaller space. These come with a white temperature range between 2000K-6500K along with 16 million colors so you can create the best ambiance. These bulbs are also dimmable through the app. These candle bulbs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home ecosystems, though they require a hub. They're a great choice if you already have a few Sengled bulbs throughout your home and really want to add an extra touch with a unique, multicolored glow. But if you prefer a traditional, soft white glow, you can also consider Sengled's Smart LED Filament Candle at an even cheaper price. Pros: Voice compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

25,000-hour life

16 million colors

Tunable white and dimmable Cons: E12 socket won't fit everywhere

Not as versatile

Not as bright

Best BR30 bulb: Sengled Smart LED Multicolor BR30 Bulb

Sometimes you need direct lighting, which is where BR30 bulbs come in. These are great when you need a lot of light in a concentrated area, and they work well as floodlights, ceiling lights, or can lights. These multicolor BR30 bulbs are relatively bright at 940 lumens and are dimmable with the app. You can pick the perfect white temperature for your needs and adjust the lighting among 16 million colors. If you have these bulbs installed in your living room, you can pick the perfect scene when you're hosting a movie night. They're also a great way to illuminate an office space or a kitchen counter when you need focused lighting. These bulbs also work with Google Assistant and Alexa or through the app so you can create schedules and arrange bulbs in groups, so all the lights in the room turn on at once. They also work well with other smart home ecosystems like Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and Amazon Echo. Pros: Voice compatibility with Google Assistant or Alexa

Tunable whites and dimmable

25,000-hour life

16 million colors

Set scenes and schedules Cons: Shape won't suit all fixtures

Requires a hub

Best design: Sengled Smart LED Vintage Edison Bulb

If pendant lights are hanging in your kitchen or dining room, why not install a smart bulb that adds a vintage touch? The Sengled Vintage Edison Bulbs are similar to Philips Hue's Filament bulbs, yet significantly more affordable, and they'll add a beautiful candlelit glow to your space. Though they only come in one white temperature (2000K), you can dim the bulb through the app. These bulbs do require a Zigbee hub, but they'll play nice with Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Echo, and IFTT ecosystems that you might already have in your home. They can also be operated with Google Assistant or Alexa. Just keep in mind that at 600 lumens, these bulbs aren't as bright as others, but they're perfect for spaces that need intimate, warm lighting. Pros: Vintage, trendy design

Works with other ecosystems

Dimmable with app

25,000-hour life

E26 socket Cons: Requires a hub

Cannot adjust temperature

Not as bright