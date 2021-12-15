Best Pixel 3 Screen Protectors 2022

That's a beautiful display you've got on your Google Pixel 3. It'd be a shame if something were to… happen to it. That's why a screen protector is not just a good idea but a necessary investment. Protect your Pixel 3's display from harm with one of the best Pixel 3 screen protectors. Oh, and don't forget to pick up one of the best Pixel 3 Cases as well.

Trusted brand amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack) $9 at Amazon amFilm's three-pack of screen protectors are made of durable tempered glass and are designed to facilitate perfect touch feedback. Full coverage Supershieldz Full Screen Tempered Glass Protector (2-Pack) $12 at Amazon Supershieldz offers a two-pack of protectors that cover the entire screen of the Pixel 3, touting almost complete clarity and rounded corners. Go all out Dome Glass Whitestone Tempered Glass Screen Protector $10 at Amazon One of the most advanced screen protectors is the Whitestone protector from Dome Glass, utilizing UV lights for an ultra-secure installation. Excellent value TOCOL Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack) $8 at Amazon This three-pack of tempered glass features black edges to match the Pixel 3 while protecting the entirety of the glass from scratches and cracks. Smart film protector IQ Shield Clear Film Screen Protector (2-Pack) $8 at Amazon IQ Shield's screen protector isn't made from tempered glass. Instead, it's made from a self-healing film, which seamlessly adheres to your Pixel 3. Wet installation Skinomi TechSkin TPU Film Screen Protector (2-Pack) $8 at Amazon Skinomi offers a film screen protector with a wet install, so if you're not down with that, this one's not for you, but it does offer excellent adhesion.

These are the best Pixel 3 screen protectors

Because every phone just needs to have curved glass edges along with the display these days, this makes it pretty tricky for screen protector brands. Your choice also comes down to whether you want a tempered glass or a plastic film screen protector.

Tempered glass offers the most durable resistance against drops and other damage. But the coverage is limited to the flat portion of the display, meaning you'll need to precisely install to avoid any unsightly lifted edges. amFilm's protectors are very popular and offer great value for a tempered glass solution. Its been one of our favorite brands for years.

Another great tempered glass solution is the TOCOL 3 Pack Screen Protector. It's got a 9H hardness rating, completely covers the glass around the camera and speaker, and works beautifully with a variety of cases to provide excellent protection.

Film screen protectors are better for protecting your phone in your pocket from scratches from coins or keys but don't offer substantial protection from drops. Still, they're ultra-thin and pair nicely with a case. We'll recommend the IQ Shield screen protectors, which features precise cutouts for the speaker grilles and cameras at a pretty great value.