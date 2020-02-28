Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Cases Android Central 2020

Samsung has given us the most promising and functional foldable yet, but the Galaxy Z Flip has one small flaw to its mirror-finished body: It's slippery as an eel! Even when you set it down on a flat surface, it has a tendency to slowly slide around, slipping off wireless chargers and tables. The case market for the Z Flip is incredibly slim, but here's what you can use to protect your expensive new phone.

Grip and glamour

The Galaxy Z Flip is still a new and very expensive phone that is in relatively short supply right now, it's not a huge surprise that case offerings right now are equally slim. The official Samsung leather cover gives us a nice premium option for this premium-priced phone, but it's also almost twice the price of Samsung's leather covers for its other Galaxy phones.

If you want more robust protection, there is one option right now from Case-Mate: the Case-Mate Tough Grip. Drop protection up to 10 feet is impressive for a folding case, and it features good definition for the buttons and around the fingerprint sensor.

