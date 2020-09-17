Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Cases Android Central 2020

One of the best Android tablets deserves only the best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases. The tablet has the ability to act as a normal tablet or as a full-fledged computer with multi-window app support when you need to get things done. Whether you want a folio, a keyboard cover, or just something to guard the back from scratches, these are the best cases to be bought right now.

The best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases prop up your experience

If you want the classic folio experience, it's hard to go wrong with the Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold, which is excellently priced and has several color options available. This folio might be a little less flexible with its angles, but it's thinner, which I think more than makes up for the tradeoff. If you need a folio that's more adjustable, you'll be happier with the Infiland Multi-Angle, which also has the benefit of completely covering the S Pen slot when closed with that magnetic flap.

If you're looking for a case that's more rough-and-tumble — which is perfectly reasonable with a tablet this large — my money's on the Spigen Tough Armor which features a sturdy kickstand while still keeping things relatively slim. The cutouts around the ports and the camera are expertly done, with enough padding that connecting cables and adapters shouldn't be an issue, but not too wide as to leave your tablet exposed.