Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus screen protectors 2022
By Christine Persaud published
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a huge and functional tablet best complemented with one of the best Galaxy Tab S7+ screen protectors. With a 12.4-inch screen, the tablet is great for getting work done, playing games, and more. However, no matter what you plan to do with it, a protective case and screen protector are must-have accessories. And here are a few great ones to consider.
Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield -3-pack
You'll get a high-quality Japanese PET film that's easy to install overtop the device and won't leave residue behind when it's removed. There are three in a pack for sharing or spares, providing a natural feel for your finger and S Pen stylus.
kwmobile 2x Screen Protector – 2-pack
The anti-scratch, anti-glare, and anti-reflective screen protector is self-adhesive and prevents air bubbles, so you get a smooth application. It even comes with a cleaning cloth.
Benazcap Screen Protector – 2-pack
At just 0.25mm thin, this is one of the slimmest screen protectors of the lot. But the tempered glass protector is still scratch-resistant and has an oleophobic coating to resist smudges and fingerprints, making it one of the best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus screen protectors that's also quite easy to clean.
Moko Screen Protector - 2-pack
See clearly through this 0.3mm tempered glass screen protector that offers high transparency through the fingerprint-resistant oil-repellant hydrophobic layer.
TIMOVO Like Paper Screen Protector – 2-pack
Write smoothly with the S Pen when the screen is protected by this premium PET, anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, and anti-glare screen protector. The special matte surface also reduces reflections.
BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector
With a matte finish, it feels like you're writing on paper when composing and navigating using the S Pen.
Bisen Screen Protector – 3-pack
The lifetime warranty and replacement provide peace of mind when grabbing a three-pack of these matte, anti-fingerprint, anti-scratch, and anti-shock screen protectors with real touch sensitivity.
SuperGuardz Screen Protector – 3-pack
These protectors are ultra-clear, along with anti-scratch, anti-bubble, and anti-fingerprint like the others. You'll get three high-quality PET material protectors in a pack to share with friends or family members.
Protect your investment with the best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus screen protectors
It doesn't matter what tablet or smartphone you buy: the first accessories you should get with it is always a protective case and screen protector. And if you don't want to grab a case just yet, at least a screen protector will prevent the expensive glass from getting cracks or scratches. Of course, this doubly goes for one of the best Samsung tablets available right now.
The best Galaxy Tab S7+ screen protectors include the Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield, which will satisfy your needs for a strong screen protector at a decent price. And since it comes with three in the pack, you can split the cost among other Tab S7+ owners or keep a few as spares should the first one crack due to an unfortunate accident.
While the TIMOVO Like Paper Screen Protector costs almost double what the others on this list do, you get the added benefit of a special matte surface that reduces glare and reflections and helps the S Pen glide effortlessly along the screen's smooth surface. So depending on how you plan to use the tablet and for what purpose, this one might be worth the extra dough.
For the same price as the Supershieldz is the SuperGuardz Screen Protector, which also comes three to a pack and offers everything you'd expect with a good screen protector, including anti-scratch, anti-bubble, and anti-fingerprint design along with high transparency so it won't impact your view of the actual screen.
But you really can't go wrong with any of the options on this list.
