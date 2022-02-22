Best Samsung Galaxy S22 wireless chargers Android Central 2022
On one hand, it's great that Samsung finally upgraded the charging speeds in the Galaxy S22 lineup. But the truth is that wired charging can be a pain, making it important to find the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers. Ditch the wires and keep your fancy, new phone charged up.
- Charge 'em both: Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
- Ole' reliable: Anker 10W Qi Wireless Charger
- Sleek and versatile: iOttie iON Wireless Duo
- RGB flair: RapidX Prismo RGB 10W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad
- Grab a couple: Belkin Quick Turbo Cordless Upright Charger (2-Pack)
- Stand it up: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
- One device: Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single
- Charge everything: Yootech 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Station
- Convertible: Spigen SteadiBoost Convertible Wireless Charger
Charge 'em both: Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
When it comes to ultra compatibility with Samsung phones, it doesn't get better than the new Wireless Charger Duo. Samsung redesigned a few of its wireless chargers and launched them alongside the Galaxy S22 series. The Charger Duo sports a built-in cooling system, and allows you to charge both your phone and Watch at the same time.
Ole' reliable: Anker 10W Qi Wireless Charger
If you want a wireless charger that just gets the job done and looks good in the process, this Anker 10W Wireless Charger fits the bill. There's an LED ring on the bottom, letting you know when your Galaxy S22 its charging, and a USB-C port on the back allows you to swap cables when you want.
Sleek and versatile: iOttie iON Wireless Duo
You may not be able to reach peak 15W charging speeds, but the iON Wireless Duo is one of the best looking Galaxy S22 wireless chargers out there. The stand itself is wrapped in fabric, while making use of two coils for up to 10W charging speeds. Meanwhile the secondary charger also offers up to 10W charging speeds, complete with dual LED indicators.
RGB flair: RapidX Prismo RGB 10W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad
If you want to add a bit of flair to your night stand or desk setup, why not get some RGB? The RapidX Prismo RGB reaches 10W charging speeds and offers a non-slip grip on the top so that your Galaxy S22 won't accidentally fall off if it's not perfectly placed. Plus, there are 9 different RGB modes that you can cycle between, all at the press of a button.
Grab a couple: Belkin Quick Turbo Cordless Upright Charger (2-Pack)
Chances are that you find yourself wanting more than just one wireless charger in your home. That's where this 2-pack of Belkin Quick Turbo Wireless Chargers comes in, bringing 15W of power. And you'll be able to have a charger pretty much wherever you want.
Stand it up: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
Samsung's new wireless chargers are great, but they are just standard flat charging pads. If you want to be able to see notifications as they arrive, then you'll want Samsung's Fast Charge Stand. Not only does it offer 15W charging speeds, but it also has a built-in fan to keep your phone from overheating.
One device: Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single
Along with the Wireless Charger Duo, Samsung also updated its Wireless Charger Single. It features an all-new design while still sporting a built-in cooling system. Plus, you have the added benefit of the small form factor, making this much easier to put in almost any space in your home.
Charge everything: Yootech 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Station
When it comes to Samsung's ecosystem, chances are you have more than just a phone. With the Yootech Wireless Charging Station, you can keep your Galaxy S22, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds all charged up and ready to go. But even if you have accessories from other brands, they should work just fine with these chargers.
Convertible: Spigen SteadiBoost Convertible Wireless Charger
Spigen is well-known for its cases, but the company's SteadiBoost Wireless Charger is pretty impressive. It's a convertible charger, so you can either stand your phone up, or lay it down. Spigen also states that you can reach up to 15W charging speeds, provided that you use a Quick Charge 3.0 charging brick.
Samsung's chargers are best for compatibility
Seeing the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra upgraded with 45W wired charging speeds is pretty awesome. This makes finding the best Galaxy S22 charger even more important. But that also applies to the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers, as you'll want to make sure you get the right charger to take full advantage of the 15W speeds.
That's why Samsung's own Wireless Charger Duo takes the top spot as the best Galaxy S22 wireless charger. Samsung has redesigned the charger to coincide with the launch of its latest devices. It offers 15W charging speeds, along with a built-in cooling system to keep your phone and accessories from over-heating while charging. But if you don't need (or want) to charge two devices at once, Samsung's Wireless Charger Single fits the bill quite nicely.
