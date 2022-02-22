Best Samsung Galaxy S22 wireless chargers Android Central 2022

On one hand, it's great that Samsung finally upgraded the charging speeds in the Galaxy S22 lineup. But the truth is that wired charging can be a pain, making it important to find the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers. Ditch the wires and keep your fancy, new phone charged up.

Samsung's chargers are best for compatibility

Seeing the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra upgraded with 45W wired charging speeds is pretty awesome. This makes finding the best Galaxy S22 charger even more important. But that also applies to the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers, as you'll want to make sure you get the right charger to take full advantage of the 15W speeds.

That's why Samsung's own Wireless Charger Duo takes the top spot as the best Galaxy S22 wireless charger. Samsung has redesigned the charger to coincide with the launch of its latest devices. It offers 15W charging speeds, along with a built-in cooling system to keep your phone and accessories from over-heating while charging. But if you don't need (or want) to charge two devices at once, Samsung's Wireless Charger Single fits the bill quite nicely.